Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low “Court Purple” Sample auction: Where to get, price and more details explored 

The phrase Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low "Court Purple" Sample Auction is enough to get sneaker enthusiasts buzzing with excitement all over the world. The journey of this collaboration started back in 2004, when Nike and Supreme teamed up to create the Supreme x Nike SB Dunk High.

This collaboration featured three eye-catching colorways with crocodile-embossed leather and unique gold-star details.

In 2021, the collaboration was revisited with the introduction of the Nike SB Dunk Low, maintaining the crocodile-embossed design and gold star pattern.

The new range included four color options: black, mean green, hyper blue, and barkroot brown. Each design embodied the essence of both Supreme's bold aesthetics and Nike's renowned quality.

The unreleased “Court Purple” colorway, however, stands out. Reflective of the 2003 scrapped samples of the Supreme SB Dunk High, it features gold Nike Swoosh logos, adding to its exclusivity.

The Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low “Court Purple” Sample Auction is up for auction from December 8 to December 18, 2023, exclusively at Sotheby's. Estimated to fetch between $4,000 and $6,000, this piece is a must-have for collectors and enthusiasts.

Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low “Court Purple” Sample Auction will take place from December 8 to December 18

Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low “Court Purple” Sample auction (Image via Sneaker News)

The Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low “Court Purple” stands out with its premium crocodile-embossed leather. This luxurious material not only adds a unique texture but also exudes an air of sophistication, making the sneaker a statement piece.

Iconic Gold Star Pattern

The mid-panel of the sneaker is adorned with the iconic gold star pattern, a signature element from the 2004 Supreme x Nike collaboration. These stars add an element of exclusivity and resemble the collaboration’s rich history.

Gold Nike Swoosh Logos

Another striking feature is the gold Nike Swoosh logo. These not only represent the luxurious style of the sneaker but also pay homage to the abandoned 2003 Supreme SB Dunk High samples, giving the design a layer of historical significance.

Classic Low-Cut Silhouette

Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low “Court Purple” Sample auction (Image via Sneaker News)

Maintaining the timeless appeal of the Nike SB Dunk Low series, the “Court Purple” sample retains the classic low-cut silhouette. This design choice ensures versatility and comfort, making it suitable for both casual wear and sneaker displays.

Legacy of Supreme and Nike SB Dunk Low

Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low “Court Purple” Sample auction (Image via Sneaker News)

Supreme, known for its streetwear dominance, has always pushed the boundaries of fashion and culture. Their collaboration with the Nike SB Dunk Low series is a testament to their innovative approach.

Nike SB Dunk Low, on the other hand, has a rich history in skateboarding and street culture, making it the perfect canvas for Supreme's bold designs.

The reason for their continued partnership is simple: both brands represent the pinnacle of their respective fields. Together, they create sneakers that are not just footwear but symbols of fashion and cultural trends.

The Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low “Court Purple” Sample Auction is an opportunity to own a piece of streetwear and sneaker history.

Available exclusively at Sotheby's from December 8 to December 18, 2023, through this auction, sneakerheads can try their hands on this unique and highly sought-after piece at a price range of $4,000 to $6,000.