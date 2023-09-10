Surviving Summer season 2 on Netflix: Release date, air time, trailer, and more details

The second season of Netflix's highly anticipated drama series, Surviving Summer, is all set to premiere on the streaming platform on Friday, September 15, 2023, at 3 am ET. The show focuses on a rebellious teenager who's set to live with her family friends in Australia. There, she begins a new life as she falls in love with the town and its people.

The first season received mostly positive reviews from viewers and critics, with praise mainly directed towards the plot, tone, and performances by the actors, among other things. The series is helmed by creators Josh Mapleston and Joanna Werner.

Netflix's Surviving Summer season 2 release timings for different time zones

The expected release time for Surviving Summer season 2 is the usual 3 am ET/12 am PT slot. But the timings change depending on the region(s) it is being viewed in and their respective time zones. Check out a list of the various release timings as per different time zones on Netflix:

Australia: 5 pm AEST on September 15, 2023

Canada: 7 am EST on September 15, 2023

Japan: 4 pm JST on September 15, 2023

South Korea: 4 pm KST on September 15, 2023

United Kingdom: 3 am BST on September 15, 2023

India: 12.30 pm IST on September 15, 2023

Mexico: 2 am CDT on September 15, 2023

What to expect from Surviving Summer season 2? Plot, cast, and more details

Surviving Summer tells the story of a teenage girl who's sent to live with her family friends in Australia, where she strikes a friendship with various people around her and develops a special love for surfing.

The story focuses on how much her life changes after she moves to Australia whilst also exploring her various personal relationships.

In the upcoming season, Summer will decide to become a professional surfer like her Aussie friends and returns to the gorgeous Shorehaven with her mother's permission. Her friends are excited to have her back but the journey ahead isn't as easy as it seems. Netflix Media Center's official synopsis of the new season reads:

''A year ago, Summer Torres made the best friends she’d ever had and romance blossomed with Ari Gibson. Inspired by that magical time in Shorehaven, Summer’s been surfing constantly in the unforgiving breaks around Rockaway Beach, New York. A new dream has been forming - return to Shorehaven and become a career surfer, like her Aussie mates. Summer's mother, Margot, finally says yes to a trip down under, but this time she’s coming to keep an eye on her unpredictable daughter.''

The description further states,

''Poppy, Bodhi and Marlon are delighted to have Summer back, although Ari’s feelings are more complicated. But no one can believe it when Summer announces she wants to make the State Team and compete at Nationals, just like them. Their jaws drop all over again when Summer crashes a final in the middle of the tryouts and rips. She’s not just good, she’s a contender. Problem is, when Summer miraculously makes the team, she also makes a mortal enemy of the team captain - Ari’s new girlfriend, Wren.''

The series' cast features Sky Katz in the lead role as Summer Torres. Kai Lewins, Lilliana Bowrey, and Joao Gabriel Marinho, among others, play pivotal supporting characters.

Don't miss the latest season of Surviving Summer on Netflix on Friday, September 15, 2023.