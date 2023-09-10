El Conde on Netflix: Release date, air time, plot, and more details

Acclaimed director Pablo Larraín's new movie, titled El Conde, is all set to air on Netflix on Friday, September 15, 2023, at 3 am ET. The film tells the story of an aging vampire who decides to end his life. However, it isn't as easy as he thought as those around him won't let him do so.

The movie stars Jaime Vadell in the lead role, along with numerous others portraying significant supporting characters. Larrain has co-written the screenplay with noted writer Guillermo Calderón.

Netflix's El Conde release timings for different time zones

Netflix's standard release time for all shows and movies is 12 am PT/3 am ET, and El Conde is expected to be out at the same time on Friday, September 15, 2023. However, the timings will vary depending on the regions and their respective time zones. The various release timings for El Conde, as per different time zones, are as follows:

India: 12.30 pm IST on September 15, 2023

Mexico: 2 am CDT on September 15, 2023

Canada: 7 am EST on September 15, 2023

Australia: 5 pm AEST on September 15, 2023

South Korea: 4 pm KST on September 15, 2023

Japan: 4 pm JST on September 15, 2023

United Kingdom: 3 am BST on September 15, 2023

What to expect from El Conde? Plot and cast details explored

Netflix put out the official trailer for El Conde on August 10, 2023, and it offers a peek into the numerous pivotal events set to unfold in the new satirical horror film. The trailer opens with a shot of the protagonist flying while saying,

''I don't want to live another 250 years.''

The opening shot and the voiceover perfectly set the tone of the film. The trailer subsequently goes on to briefly depict several interesting events set to unfold in the movie without giving away any major spoilers that could potentially ruin the viewing experience for fans.

Overall, the trailer maintains a funny and dark tone that fans of satire or horror comedies would certainly enjoy. Here's the official description of the movie, as per Netflix Media Center:

''El Conde is a dark comedy/horror that imagines a parallel universe inspired by the recent history of Chile. The film portrays Augusto Pinochet, a symbol of world fascism, as a vampire who lives hidden in a ruined mansion in the cold southern tip of the continent. Feeding his appetite for evil to sustain his existence.''

The synopsis further states,

''After two hundred and fifty years of life, Pinochet has decided to stop drinking blood and abandon the privilege of eternal life. He can no longer bear that the world remembers him as a thief. Despite the disappointing and opportunistic nature of his family, he finds new inspiration to continue living a life of vital and counterrevolutionary passion through an unexpected relationship.''

Based on the trailer and synopsis, viewers can expect a funny and thought-provoking film that seamlessly blends elements of satire, horror, and comedy. The cast features actors like Jaime Vadell, Alfredo Castro, Gloria Münchmeyer, and many others.

Don't forget to catch El Conde on Netflix on Friday, September 15, 2023.