Survivor 46: Jeff Probst weighs in on Ben Katzman's panic attack episode 

In Survivor 46 episode 7, released on April 10, one of the participants, Ben Katzman, suffered from a panic attack. Ben's fellow castmate, Kenzie Petty, helped him calm down after waking up in the middle of the night. Kenzie shared that she has family members who have anxiety disorders, which is how she knows how to handle the situation.

Their heartfelt moment was caught on camera, but fans wanted to know if Ben got additional assistance from the show production. During the latest episode of the On Fire with Jeff Probst podcast titled What's Up Jeff? Survivor 46 host Jeff Probst addressed the incident when Ben Katzman woke up panicking.

As Ben has a history of panic attacks, Jeff revealed that, apart from the existing Survivor 46 medical team, they got in touch with mental health professionals.

The Wednesday, April 10, 2024 podcast episode mentions how Survivor 46 challenges participants both physically and mentally but always "prioritizes their safety." The synopsis reads as follows:

"The stakes on Survivor are high, but at the end of the day, humanity outlasts the competition. From Kenzie comforting Ben during his panic attack to Venus struggling to form bonds, we’re reminded that the castaways are people, not just players. Jeff, Jay, and Dee discuss how the game balances pushing players to their mental and physical limits while prioritizing their safety."

Jeff Probst reveals "mental health specialists" are part of the Survivor 46 medical team

During the episode 7 immunity challenge on Survivor 46, the two tribes had to eliminate someone from the game. Ben Katzman had a panic attack after everyone went to sleep because of the inevitable pressure that came with the show and how it pushed contestants to their limits.

Kenzie Petty, one of the tribe mates, was there during Ben's "50 seconds of hysteria" and calmed him down. Kenzie revealed her mom and sister have anxiety, and she knows how to help people with that. Even though Ben's panic decreased to some extent, Jeff Probst shared that more help was made accessible to him.

Acknowledging the game rules and the player's safety, Jeff shared his thoughts on the incident:

“It might seem counterintuitive that we as producers admit that we build a game that is designed to break you down to a point that requires you to dip into your physical and emotional reserves to see what you're made of."

He continued, stating that apart from medical doctors, the show has a separate psychology team of mental health professionals:

"Then how can our number one priority be the physical and mental health safety of our players? But it is. It's number one. We not only have medical doctors on location, we also have our mental health specialists on location, our psychology team.”

The Survivor 46 host informed viewers that if Ben's condition got slightly concerning, they would have immediately intervened during filming. He further explained how the show's "aftercare program" reaches out to players for their physical and mental health treatments.

Referring to the participants and show format 15 years ago, Jeff shared that now there's a very "big shift in the game." He explained how contestants from earlier seasons wouldn't even get a callback if they auditioned today.

According to Jeff, the show's requirements have drastically changed, their main focus is not on "a pure game approach" but more on "emotional depth" and "compassion for people."

Jeff Probst was proud of how Ben and his teammate handled the situation on Survivor 46 and considers mental health a "giant problem in the country."

Stream Survivor 46 exclusively on CBS every Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.