Sweet Pecan Summer cast: Meet Christine Ko, Wes Brown and others from Hallmark romance

Sweet Pecan Summer is one of the movies premiering as part of Hallmark's Summer Nights programming event. The romantic-drama follows ex-lovers Amanda and J.P. and how they're forced to work together to help her aunt sell a pecan farm.

The official synopsis for Sweet Pecan Summer reads:

"Stuck having to work with each other, Amanda and J.P. are at odds on practically every decision on how to sell the pecan farm. But the more time the former flames spend together, the more they reconnect and old feelings start to rekindle."

Christine Ko as Amanda on Sweet Pecan Summer

Ko's Amanda is in a predicament. With her current job making her life difficult, Amanda considers helping her aunt sell the farm. Soon, she realizes that maybe staying back and battling it out at work could have been a better bet.

Ko has appeared in Dave as Emma, Upload as Mandy, and Hawaii Five-0 as Jessie Nomura, Relationship Status as Maggie.

The Sweet Pecan Summer star is currently dating Tigertail director Alan Yang. The couple recently celebrated his 40th birthday.

In an Instagram post, she wrote:

"Happy Birthday to the man that moves me in ways I never could have imagined @alanmyang, there are a million wonderful things to say about you but my favorite is knowing that everyone feels joy when they’re around you. So thankful you’re in our lives!! I love you, baby."

Wes Brown as JP

Born in Texas, Brown is an actor and producer who has landed quite a few acting gigs over the last few years. He was in 90210, Deception, and True Blood.

Brown has been married to Amanda Moye Brown since 2008. They have a child together.

Lauren Tom as aunt Carol

The Obie Award-winning actress is known for her roles in The Joy Luck Club, When a Man Loves a Woman, and Mr. Jones, and has lent her voice to Guillermo Del Toro's Trollhunters and 3Below. The Sweet Pecan Summer star is a series regular on Amazon Prime's Goliath alongside Billy Bob Thornton.

Sweet Pecan Summer premieres on Saturday, August 28 at 9.00 pm Eastern Time (ET). Readers without access to cable TV can subscribe to live TV streaming services such as Philo, Vidgo, and Fubo TV. For more information, check local listings.

