Symptoms of Bubonic Plague or ‘Black Death’ explored as the US reports death of New Mexico man after contracting the disease

The New Mexico Department of Health announced in a harrowing report on Friday, March 8 that a Lincoln County man passed away after contracting the Bubonic Plague. This is the first case of the plague in the state since 2021 and this was also the first death due to the plague since 2020.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Bubonic Plague is a bacterial disease and it is caused by a bacillus known as Yersinia pestis. It is spread to humans through direct contact with infected rodents or fleas. Symptoms of the disease include headaches, weakness, chills, a sudden onset of fever, and swelling of the lymph nodes in the neck, groin, or armpit areas.

A Lincoln County man died of the Bubonic Plague

Last month, Deschutes County officials confirmed that a person in Oregon had contracted the Bubonic Plague. This person got the disease from their house cat. The person was a resident of Deschutes County in Central Oregon and was treated early on. Officials confirmed that there wasn't any significant risk to the community.

However, on March 8, the New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) released a report revealing that a Lincoln County resident had died due to the Bubonic Plague after being hospitalized. State Public Health Veterinarian Erin Phipps, DVM, MPH said in the news release:

"We extend our deepest sympathy to the family of the Lincoln County man who succumbed to plague."

She added:

"This tragic incident serves as a clear reminder of the threat posed by this ancient disease and emphasizes the need for heightened community awareness and proactive measures to prevent its spread."

New Mexico Department of Health described plague as a "bacterial disease of rodents" and stated that it spreads to humans via bites and direct contact with infected fleas, and animals like rodents, pets, and other wildlife.

The department also warned that free-roaming hunting cats and dogs can bring in infected flies from dead rodents into the household putting everyone in the house at risk of contracting the disease. Symptoms of the plague in dogs and cats include loss of appetite, lethargy, and fever alongside lymph node swelling underneath the jaw.

The symptoms of Bubonic Plague in humans include headaches, weakness, a sudden onset of fever, chills, and painful lymph node swelling in the armpit, groin, and neck areas.

NMDOH has recommended a few measures to prevent a Bubonic Plague infection. These include staying away from sick and dead rats and rabbits and their burrows, keeping pets from roaming freely, using veterinarian-recommended appropriate flea control on pets, and keeping your pet's water bowl away from areas where it could be accessed by a rodent.

Citizens are also recommended by the Department of Health to get their pets checked by a vet immediately if they were sick, go to the doctor immediately if they suddenly got sick with an onset of fever, and put piles of hay, compost, or wood far away from their home. Also, one should clean up places where rodents can potentially live like wood piles, abandoned vehicles, and junk.

The department also confirmed that they would be conducting outreach programs for residents along with an environmental assessment of the area. The last time the state reported a case of plague was in Torrance County back in 2021.