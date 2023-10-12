How to avoid bedbugs infestation while traveling? Chicago doctor Zachary Rubin shares tips amid reports of outbreak in Paris

The outbreak of bedbugs in Paris has left many citizens of the city and people around the world concerned, especially knowing that the city is set to host the 2024 Summer Olympics and Paralympics. Various videos circulating around social media showcased these insects overflowing through seats in the Paris metro and cinema theatres.

The hysteria around the situation motivated many experts and publications to provide various measures to keep oneself safe from the infestation. Last week, Dr. Zachary Rubin, MD, a Pediatric allergist famous for his TikTok videos, explained in a viral video how travelers could deal with the infestation. His tips included spraying rubbing alcohol on fabrics and keeping luggage in tiled areas.

Dr. Zachary Rubin provides tips for dealing with the bedbugs in Paris

The infestation of bedbugs in Paris is a huge potential deterrent to international travelers wishing to come to the city for the 2024 Olympics, which is only 10 months away. Viral videos showcased the creatures crawling around the fabric seats of the Paris metro, cinema halls, and buses.

The situation got so dire that Paris deputy mayor Emmanuel Gregoire had to write a letter to French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne requesting assistance from the state. According to Reuters, the letter, which was written last month, read:

"The state urgently needs to put an action plan in place against this scourge as France is preparing to welcome the Olympic and Paralympic games in 2024."

In a September 29 tweet, Gregoire stated that coordinated measures were required from all "relevant stakeholders," including health officials and community members, to effectively prevent the risk from these bedbugs. He called disinfestation "expensive" and said:

As hygiene concerns from the situation left many in a state of fear, various health professionals came forward with effective measures to counter the infestation. Chicago-based Dr. Zachary Rubin, MD, provided multiple tips in a TikTok video posted on October 6.

He first addressed the issue of the role of hygiene and income inequality in tackling the problem. He told his 972,300 TikTok followers:

"Bedbug infestation really have nothing to do with hygiene or income, except for the fact that when there is an infestation, people with a higher income are better able to afford getting it cleaned up."

The doctor stressed that the situation was problematic for Paris, considering the upcoming Olympics, before providing travelers tips to avoid the infestation. His first tip was to get rubbing alcohol in a spray bottle and thoroughly search your mattress, including the underneath of it, spaces behind the headboard, and every area with fabrics.

Dr. Zachary Rubin instructed users to spray the alcohol on these surfaces to ensure the presence of bugs and, if any, to get them to move away. He said these areas may show signs of mold and blood spots if any bedbugs were present. He further instructed travelers to keep their luggage in the bathroom or other tiled areas because the creatures would not likely go there.

"You don't want to put your clothes on the bed itself," he said.

Dr. Zachary Rubin's final instruction was to prevent bringing the bedbugs back home after a Paris visit. He told travelers to keep their luggage in the garage for "several days" before bringing in the clothes and washing them in high heat to reduce the chances of spreading the infestation.