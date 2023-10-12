Who is BoyWithUke? Fans are in love as masked TikTok singer finally does a face reveal

Popular YouTuber BoyWithUke shocked the world when he revealed his real face by taking off his mask for the first time. Despite being on YouTube since 2020, BoyWithUke gave a glimpse of his real face for the first time by uploading a post on Instagram. In the post, he shared how he wore the mask previously to conceal his identity, as he was an “anxious person.”

He shared with his followers how he felt that it was best for him to hide his real face, when he began his social media journey. However, in the course of three years, he shared how he has grown and changed as an artist. In the post uploaded on October 12, 2023, he explained the nature of his journey and his reasons for finally removing his mask.

YouTuber BoyWithUke also shared how wearing the mask began affecting his personal life and health, and hence, he decided to unveil his face to the world. As soon as BoyWithUke shared his real pictures on the social media platform, fans went gaga, and many commented how happy they were to finally see his face without the mask.

“JUST AS HOT AS WE EXPECTED”: Social media users go gaga as YouTuber BoyWithUke reveals his real face

YouTuber BoyWithUke has been active on the social media platform for three years and has uploaded several videos of himself playing the ukulele. He has over four million subscribers on YouTube and more than a million on Instagram. Many of his music videos have gone viral, and he has received millions of likes, comments, and views on his YouTube videos.

Thus, there is no denying that BoyWithUke has a strong fan base. However, his followers were ecstatic and over the roof when he uploaded his image without the mask. As he shared the picture on Instagram, his post was flooded with likes and comments in just a few hours. Social media users reacted to his face reveal and left many positive comments on his post.

Social media users go gaga as YouTuber reveals his real face by uploading an image on Instagram: Reactions explored (Image via Instagram)

BoyWithUke is known for his candid tracks about friendships and long-distance relationships. He is also known for his impromptu music and how he creates songs in an instant on the basis of TikTok and YouTube comments.

As per Billboard, the YouTuber is 20 years old and resides in Massachusetts. As of now, the artist has not addressed the comments and reactions of the netizens after his surprise to his fans.