5 streamers who revealed their faces unknowingly

Interacting through a face cam often allows the streamer to engage more with their audience. The chat can be recorded and responded to, according to the expressions of the streamer. However, multiple content creators prefer not to reveal their faces.

There could be multiple reasons for a streamer to keep their identity concealed. Many creators do not have permission to show it because of policies, while others don't want the added attention that comes with it. However, keeping the face hidden can sometimes be challenging as the user must always be careful.

5 streamers who unintentionally exposed their faces

1) DrDisRespect

Guy "DrDisRespect" is among the most recognizable faces in the streaming and YouTube industries. One of the reasons why he is recognizable is down to the streamer's unique style and appearance. The YouTuber almost always wears a wig, sunglasses, and red armor in his streams. He also dons a mustache, which has become his signature style.

However, in 2017, he accidentally removed his wig and sunglasses while doing a podcast with H3H3. This exposed his real appearance while the camera was still recording. Many fans were surprised by his short and gray hair, and shared the clip far and wide.

2) Anomaly

Anomaly, the popular Swedish YouTuber and Twitch star, accidentally leaked his face in 2021 due to a series of glitches with his streaming application. The CS: GO and Valorant gamer is known for wearing ski masks on stream.

During a stream in June 2021, Anomaly encountered some technical errors with OBS. He attempted to resolve this by tinkering with a few configurations to return to his regularly scheduled Valorant and CS: GO content. After a few brief seconds of fiddling with the program, an image revealed the streamer's entire upper half, including his face. Seeing his face get leaked, he replied:

"Oops, that's not the camera."

3) TheOneManny

TheOneManny is one of the various content creators who use Virtual Reality technology to disguise themselves as someone else. The YouTube star streams as an emotive Shiba Inu dressed in gaming gear.

During a livestream in 2017, he was seen playing CS: GO with his friends. However, his camera settings had a technical glitch that caused the VR image of the Shiba Inu to be replaced with that of the streamer's real face. After realizing that his face was visible, he quickly removed the camera in front of him.

4) Daily Dose of Internet

Although not a full-time streamer, the extremely popular YouTuber accidentally showed his face in 2020 during a live stream on Instagram. The YouTuber usually shares viral clip compilations from the internet, which doesn't require his face to be shown.

However, while going live through his Instagram account, the creator mistakenly switched to his front camera, exposing himself and his partner's faces. He quickly switched it back to the back camera and exclaimed:

"No, we don't wanna (show our faces)"

5) TheSkiMaskGirl

TheSkiMaskGirl accidental face reveal (Image via TheSkiMaskGirl TikTok)

TheSkiMaskGirl was recently on the verge of revealing her entire face on social media. The unplanned face reveal was the result of what happened due to her pet dog's unexpected and unplanned siege.

Although the TikTok star has come close to revealing her face in the past, it was actually revealed when her dog removed the scarf covering her face. After the scarf came off, the influencer quickly turned her face away from the camera. Fortunately for her, the entirety of her face was not visible.

