Over the past few months, Online multiplayer title Among Us has seen a massive increase in its popularity. The game was developed by InnerSloth, and was released back in June 2018. However, it has only recently became popular due to the plethora of streamers who have taken it up.

Among Us follows a simple plot, has almost outdated graphics, and makes it impossible for teammates to trust each other. Among the plethora of internet personalities who have taken it up is Jason Gryniewicz - the owner of the YouTube channel ‘Daily Dose of Internet’.

Jason posts various thought provoking videos about interesting or viral phenomena. His YouTube channel has around 9.6 million subscribers. Recently, the YouTuber posted the following on Twitter. As you can see, he claimed that one of his goals is to play the game ‘Among Us’ with popular YouTubers.

My goal is to one day get into a livestream and play Among Us with all the big YouTubers.



Hopefully I will get an invite one day :)



That would be so cool. — Daily Dose (@ddofinternet) October 15, 2020

Among Us: Pokimane invites popular YouTuber 'Daily Dose of Internet' to play a game with her

In a rather heartwarming sequence of events, Jason got invited by multiple prominent content creators to play the game with them. Among them was Pokimane, the popular Twitch streamer/internet personality who has had a rather controversial last few months.

Pokimane might have had a torrid time of late, but one of the major reasons for her success has always been her ability to engage with people. Pokimane has always had a witty personality, and would spend hours engaging with her viewers and other content creators.

Recently, she decided to give Twitch streamer Sykkuno a surprise visit, and he was visibly caught off guard. In response to Jason’s plea, she posted the following on Twitter. As you can see, she went ahead and invited him to play Among Us with her.

we've reacted to your content enough to warrant an invite, DM me :D — spookimane👻 (@pokimanelol) October 15, 2020

Pokimane has recently been playing with various prominent content creators including PewDiePie and Ninja, and will now be seen with YouTuber Jason Gryniewicz. Furthermore, Pokimane was not the only content creator who offered to play with Jason.

‘twomad’, whose real name is Muudea' Day' Sedik, also offered to play with Jason. twomad is a popular Overwatch streamer with around 1.79 million subscribers on YouTube. In response to Jason's Among Us request, he posted the following.

come play with me bro........... — twomad (@twomad) October 15, 2020

Further, we also saw YouTuber Subby, who has around 933k subscribers on YouTube, respond to Jason’s post, along with YouTuber RIz, who is the owner of the channel 'Gamers React' with over 450k subscribers. The YouTubers ended up tagging notable gamers such Ninja and CourageJD, who have both not replied to the post until now.

Regardless, Jason’s ‘goal’ of playing Among Us with popular YouTubers is on the verge of being realized.