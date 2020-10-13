Pokimane is one of the most recognizable names in the streamin industry. The 24 year old streamer/gamer is known for her bubbly and engaging personality, and has garnered a huge community on Twitch and YouTube. Currently, Pokimane has around 5.77 million subscribers on YouTube, and 5.9 million followers on Twitch.

Sykkuno, on the other hand, is a half-Chinese, Half-Vietnamese American Twitch streamer and YouTuber. He has around 820k subscribers on YouTube and 714k followers on Twitch. Pokimane was one of the first members of the American and Canadian group of Content Creators ‘Offline TV’.

Following in Pokimane’s footsteps, Sykkuno has also been recently associated with Offline TV. In August 2020, Sykkuno moved in to the Offline TV house. Although he is not an official member as yet, he is currently on trial.

Image Credits: ninocentx, YouTube

'Why stream with no pants?': Pokimane gives Twitch streamer 'Sykkuno’ a surprise visit

Pokimane is known for her rather witty personality, and is mostly seen with a smile plastered across her face. In a similar incident, she unexpectedly interrupted one of Sykkuno’s stream. In the video that you can see at the end of the article, Sykkuno can be seen playing a game.

Upon noticing that Pokimane is sat behind him, he explains to his viewers that Pokimane has come to visit, and then pushes the microphone towards her. Pokimane can be seen beaming on camera, as she explains that she decided to visit because she was in the same neighborhood, and decided to walk into his house without knocking.

Image Credits: ninocentx, YouTube

She goes on to compliment his roommate, mother and sister, and says that they are all really nice. Sykkuno continues to nod, and is about to say something when Pokimane interrupts him again, with the following question.

“Why do you stream with no pants? That’s kind of weird”

In response, Sykkuno can be seen bursting into laughter, as he explains that he is actually wearing pants. While Pokimane was no doubt pulling his leg, the incident gives us a reminder of how it was her witty and cheerful personality that originally brought her the fame that she has today. You can watch the entire incident in the video below.