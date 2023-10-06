Who is George Tyndall? Former USC campus gynecologist awaiting trial over abuse allegations found dead

George Tyndall was a former University of Southern California (USC) gynecologist who had been facing multiple charges related to s*x crimes before his death. The gynecologist was found dead on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at his residence in Westlake, Los Angeles, California.

The 76-year-old had been facing 27 charges and had pleaded not guilty to all of them. According to the LA Times, Tyndall was free on a $1.3 million bail at the time of his death on Wednesday. The publication also reported that the gynecologist seemed to have died of natural causes but the cause of death was unclear.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to s*xual abuse. Readers' discretion is advised.

Tyndall was reportedly working as a gynecologist at the student health clinic at USC for nearly thirty years. It is worth noting that all the alleged incidents took place between 2009 and 2016, and were allegedly committed against women as young as 18 years old.

USC gynecologist George Tyndall, who faced multiple charges related to s*x crimes was found dead at his home

Local police found the body of 76-year-old gynecologist George Tyndall at his house on Wednesday, October 4, 2023. When the USC was asked to comment on the doctor's death, the university refused to do the same.

The former USC doctor was facing multiple counts of s*x crimes but was out on bail at the time of his death. The charges against him included 18 counts of s*xual penetration of an unconscious person and nine counts of s*xual battery. Had Tyndall been charged with all the crimes he was accused of, he would have potentially faced a prison sentence of around 64 years.

In 2016, due to an alleged lack of hygiene in regular practices, Tyndall was placed on leave. At the time, a nurse had accused him of not washing his hands before and after his appointments with his patients. The nurse also alleged that George Tyndall often wanted to keep used intrauterine devices.

When an entire cleanup was done to deal with a bug infestation, authorities came across a file in Tyndall's office, which contained images of his patients. According to the LA Times, George had been accused of taking inappropriate pictures of female students' g*nitals without their consent.

Two years after the allegations of lack of hygiene, in 2018, Tyndall's medical license was temporarily suspended. A year later in 2019, the license was revoked permanently, once and for all.

As mentioned earlier, the cause of George Tyndall's death was unclear but the police, according to the LA Times, believe that he died of natural causes.

George Tyndall was first discovered unconscious by his friend at his apartment

Tyndall's attorney, Leonard Levine, spoke to CNN on Thursday about the former's death, calling it a tragic accident. Levin confirmed that his client was looking forward to the trial.

It was reported that more than 700 patients were involved in the civic claims. The attorney representing the alleged victims called it the "largest s*xual abuse scandal" against a university. The lawyer also stated that it was the biggest "personal injury settlement" against any university in history.

Audry Nafziger, a s*x crimes prosecutor, said:

"I feel very strongly that justice was denied for all of us. I wanted to see him convicted for what he did."

It is worth noting that according to the LA Times, Nafziger was also one of Tyndall's alleged victims.

According to Tyndall's attorney, on the day of his death, a friend of the doctor went to his apartment to check on him as George had failed to make contact with him for a while. The friend reportedly had a key to the apartment, and upon entering found George Tyndall dead.

Levine confirmed that the former USC doctor's death certificate will be issued at the next trial.