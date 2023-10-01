Is Paris infested with bedbugs? Videos of the creatures crawling on public transport seats spark wild reactions online

With the 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympics around the corner, certain concerns surrounding the safety of those who will attend the sporting event have come to light. Video footage of bedbugs running around trains and cinema halls in Paris has left people rattled.

Videos of the French capital's bed bug infestation went viral on social media. The clips were mostly of the bedbugs that infested the seats of Paris trains including the city's metro service. Apart from these videos, reports also indicate that the seats in cinema halls and buses are infested with bedbugs. This has raised concerns for hygiene and wellness among individuals in the city.

Several clips of the bedbug infestation in Paris have left netizens fearful and disgusted.

"This is so gross" - Paris' bedbug infestation rattles netizens and politicians

The Paris bedbug infestation sent tingles down the spines of netizens as X users showcased their disdain for the insect. Several individuals reacted to the situation as they took to the comments section of @ThePopTingz's Twitter post about the same.

Netizens react to the French capital's insect infestation (Image via X)

The city's authorities and politicians are scrambling to find a solution to the problem that could be a huge deterrent to the Olympics or leave a bad impression among the international tourists who attend the event. According to Reuters, the city's deputy mayor, Emmanuel Gregoire wrote a letter to French Prime Minister, Elisabeth Borne earlier this week, and stated:

"The state urgently needs to put an action plan in place against this scourge as France is preparing to welcome the Olympic and Paralympic games in 2024."

Deputy mayor, Emmanuel Gregoire's statement (Image via X)

Gregoire also put out a tweet on September 29, saying:

"Faced with a bedbug infestation, coordinated measures are needed that bring together health authorities, communities and all relevant stakeholders to prevent the risk and act effectively."

He further mentioned that "disinfestation is expensive" as he said:

"The most modest households must be supported and taken care of when they experience an infestation. This is already the case in Paris."

Deputy mayor, Emmanuel Gregoire's statement (Image via X)

The French capital's Transport Minister, Clemente Beaune also put out a tweet on the same day, proclaiming:

"I will bring together transport operators next week to provide information on the actions undertaken and act more to serve travelers. To reassure and protect."

The 2024 Olympics is set to be hosted by Paris next year, from July 26 to August 11. Apart from the French capital, events will also be held in 16 other metropolitan French cities.