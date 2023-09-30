“All the trash floating around”: Video of catastrophic NYC flooding sparks discussions of drainage problems amid State of Emergency declaration

Viral videos of disastrous NYC flooding on Friday, September 29, 2023 have left netizens concerned about the city's infrastructure. The gravity of the disaster prompted New York Governor Kathy Hochul to declare a state of emergency as extreme rain and flash floods crippled the city's transportation network.

With some areas receiving up to eight inches (20 cm) of rainfall, and more to be expected, Governor Kathy Hochul warned:

"This is a dangerous, life-threatening storm."

Expand Tweet

She expressed concern about those living in basements after many were drowned during Hurricane Ida in 2021. Additionally, the National Weather Service urged residents to "move to higher ground."

Several clips of the NYC flooding posted on social media show streets and highways submerged in water, with residents walking through knee-deep waters. The subway faced service interruptions on all its lines, and at least one terminal at LaGuardia Airport was closed.

Internet users were quick to point out the debris and trash floating in the flood waters.

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @MikkoOllikaine)

"Drainage is an after thought": NYC flooding sparks outrage over city's public infrasructure

As videos of NYC flooding spread, netizens were left appalled at the sorry state of the city's transportation, expressing concern over its failing drainage infrastructure. Many pointed out the need to put taxpayers' money into bettering the city rather than sending it to war-torn Ukraine. Others commented on the city's clogged drainage.

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @Mikemperdue)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @sforshakti108)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @EvanPrinciple)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @PScott07436438)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @BED_YouTube)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @stephen_deakins)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @NicholasARider)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @realjunsonchan)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @cmc223)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @blkferret)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @Nomadigan333)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @RealGcap)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @HouseEtienne)

The storm hit New York late Thursday evening, and by Friday morning, flash floods had incapacitated much of the city. Chaotic videos of drivers abandoning their vehicles during rush hour on the FDR and water pouring into the underground stations soon emerged.

In addition to New York, flash flood warnings were effective in Long Island, Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan, and New Jersey. Governor Hocul declared a State of Emergency across New York City, Long Island, and the Hudson Valley.

In a press conference, Zachary Iscol, the emergency management commissioner for the city, stated that Friday was the wettest day since Hurricane Ida.

Hochul stated that the city will have to "get used to" such extreme weather conditions, which are a direct result of climate change.

Just days before the NYC flooding, about 15,000 protestors took to the streets of Manhattan, calling for the end of fossil fuels and declaring a state of climate emergency.