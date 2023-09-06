"Fire them": Netizens furious as NYC Subway attacker is let loose by cops despite video evidence of assault

News of cops letting go of a suspect accused of assaulting a 60-year-old woman on an NYC Subway despite having video evidence of the same has caused an uproar among netizens. The violent attack took place on Friday, September 1, 2023, in a Subway Station in Harlem around 3:30 in the morning.

Trigger warning: This article contains written and video references to a violent assault. Reader discretion is advised.

Footage of the assault, taken by a transit worker, shows a man hitting 60-year-old Laurell Reynolds several times using her own cane, causing her to fall down. At one point, the walking stick breaks due to the continuous onslaught, following which the man starts throwing punches and kicking her.

According to the New York Post, cops soon arrived on the scene but let the man go after getting conflicting accounts of the incident from both parties involved. While the officers did see the video, it remains to be confirmed whether it was before or after letting the NYC Subway suspect flee.

The allegedly careless manner in which NYPD responded to the assault left internet users fuming and many called it disgusting and shameful.

Netizens rally against cops after they let go of NYC Subway suspect

As the NYC Subway assault video went viral, internet users were quick to criticize the authorities for letting the suspect go. They especially called out the allegedly corrupt District Attornies and judges for not prosecuting criminals but rather good samaritans.

Some wondered why no one helped the woman, while others stated that the man should be charged with felony assault and battery. Here are some comments seen under New York Post's tweet:

NYC Subway attacker identified

On Tuesday, NYPD Chief of Transit, Michael Kemper, identified the suspect as 43-year-old Norton Blake in a press conference.

"We’re looking for him, and I’m pretty confident that in short order, he will be arrested and charged for that assault on that female," stated Kemper.

According to the New York Post, Blake has at least nine prior arrests dating back to 2002 for drug possession, resisting arrest, assault, trespassing, and tampering with evidence, among others.

Blake remains at large as of now.