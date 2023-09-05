WATCH: Disturbing NYC Subway video shows thug beating old woman with her own cane for over 2 minutes

A horrific video from the NYC subway has appeared online, showing a man beating a 60-year-old woman over 50 times with her own cane in the Harlem tube station. According to sources like the New York Post, the attack happened on Friday, September 1, just before 3:30 am, while the woman was walking near the West 116 Street and Lenox Avenue station.

The 60-year-old woman did not know the suspect, according to NYPD officials. She was taken to a local hospital and is declared to be in stable condition. According to authorities, the suspect fled the scene before the officers arrived. However, it is still unclear how their disagreement began.

Surprisingly, no MTA employees, police officers, or train riders intervened or attempted to halt the assault at the NYC Subway. According to NYPD officials, after the attack, the man fled before police arrived.

The video was reportedly shot by a subway rider. Now, as it's making the rounds on the internet, no one is absolutely sure who shot the video. It has been uploaded by several X (formerly known as Twitter) users, like @EndWokeness and @JCAndersonNYC.

NYC Subway authorities didn’t intervene

In yet another violent subway attack, a guy assaulted a 60-year-old woman at the Harlem tube stop, striking her with her own cane. The attack occurred early last week at the West 116 Street and Lenox Avenue station, according to NYPD officials.

The terrifying two-minute video that surfaced on the internet and went viral depicts an unidentified man lunging at the woman with an umbrella and the woman fighting him off with her cane. The woman lost her footing and collapsed to the ground, crying, as the man grabbed her cane and began striking her.

He then smacked the woman over 50 times with her own cane in the head, leg, stomach, back, arms, and hands so hard that the cane ultimately broke. The man then began punching and swearing at the woman. The man then kicked the woman multiple times as she remained still on the ground. The video then ended abruptly.

According to reports, the woman was transported to a local hospital. She is presently thought to be in stable condition.

It is unclear whether a dispute between the perpetrator and the victim, if any, was the catalyst for the attack. According to NYPD officers, there had been no reports of arrests as of September 5.

This isn’t the first instance of violence on NYC subway or NYC bus route

According to the New York Post, as per MTA data, assaults against subway and bus personnel have reached their optimum level now and increased by around 29% since 2018.

Violent events on New York subway and bus routes continue, as in June 2023, a guy attacked a bus driver in Brooklyn and spilled lighter fluid on him before fleeing. The attack occurred around 6 pm Saturday, June 3, on Nostrand Avenue near Empire Boulevard in Crown Heights. A major brawl had broken out on the bus when this happened.

In May 2023, three MTA bus drivers were assaulted in separate attacks in less than a week across the city, NYPD officials said. The incidents occurred in three of the five boroughs and were not believed to be related, but they highlighted the vulnerability of the city's transit workers, according to the union representing MTA bus operators.