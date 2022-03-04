T-Pain "Road to Wiscansin" Tour 2022: Tickets, presale, dates and all you need to know

American rap artist T-Pain has announced, what he calls, the first of its kind "Road to Wiscansin" Tour 2022, where he will perform in 18 cities starting May 10. The final venue for the Wiscansin festival will be at the Eagles Ballroom in Milwaukee on June 11.

Tickets for the presale have gone live. People can use the password WISCANSIN2022 and purchase them here.

The general tickets will be available for sale from March 4. The presale tickets start from $39.50 and go up to $69.50. VIP Packages and AXS Premium packages are also available for sale.

T-Pain @TPAIN 🤟🏿🥳🥳 (1/4) ROAD TRIIIIP!!!!! Get your tickets for The Road To Wiscansin TOUR!!🤟🏿🥳🥳(1/4) ROAD TRIIIIP!!!!! Get your tickets for The Road To Wiscansin TOUR!! 😜🤟🏿🥳🥳🚌 (1/4) https://t.co/UWjbtz4aoE

T-Pain's "Road to Wiscansin" 2022 tour dates and other details

A lineup for the Wiscansin fest is yet to be announced. However, the artist recently posted a poll through his Twitter account asking, “How long should my set be on the #RoadToWiscansin Tour?” with 60 minutes, 75 minutes, and 90 minutes as options.

T-Pain @TPAIN How long should my set be on the #RoadToWiscansin Tour? How long should my set be on the #RoadToWiscansin Tour?

In the trailer released on YouTube and other social media platforms, including Instagram and Twitter, the artist has taken lyrics from his popular single Can’t Believe It (“I can put you in a mansion somewhere in Wiscansin”) that was released in 2008.

In the trailer, he has emphasized that it is his very own and very first Wiscansin fest.

The Road to Wiscansin tour dates have been released and will start on May 10, going all the way through July 11.

May 10 – The Warfield Theatre, San Francisco, CA

May 12 – The Novo, Los Angeles, CA

May 13 – The Van Buren, Phoenix, AZ

May 17 – Emo's, Austin, TX

May 18 – The Factory, Dallas, TX

May 21 – The Eastern, Atlanta, GA

May 24 – The Ritz Ybor, Tampa, FL

May 25 – House of Blues, Orlando, FL

May 27 – The Fillmore, Charlotte, NC

May 28 – The National, Richmond, VA

May 29 – Buffalo Outer Harbor, Buffalo, NY

May 31 – Irving Plaza, New York, NY

June 2 – The Fillmore, Philadelphia, PA

June 4 – House of Blues, Boston, MA

June 8 – House of Blues, Chicago, IL

June 11- Wiscansin fest, Milwaukee, WI

T-Pain popularized the Auto-Tune pitch correction that was later adopted by major artists, including Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, Kanye West, Future, and Travis Scott, among others.

His most successful feature was on Flo Rida's debut single Low, which was certified diamond (10x platinum) by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha