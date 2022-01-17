"He did it right after!": T-Pain overcome with laughter after coincidence occurs while imitating MoistCr1TiKaL

Faheem Rasheed "T-Pain" Najm was visibly shaken with laughter after a hilarious coincidence occurred as he watched a livestream of Charles "MoistCr1TiKaL" White Jr.

The producer attempted to imitate MoistCr1TiKaL's tone, and his accuracy was immediately confirmed moments later when the latter spoke in the exact same tone. Viewers also laughed along and called Najm's laughter "contagious."

"He did it right after!"

T-Pain coincidentally syncs up with MoistCr1TiKal during an impression on Twitch livestream

During a recent stream of his, Najm visited MoistCr1TiKaL's livestream without the latter knowing about it, and happened to watch him play Dying Light.

Upon identifying which part of the game MoistCr1TiKaL was on, Najm exclaimed:

"I remember this part. Terrible."

Immediately after, he followed up with an imitation of the streamer:

"Ooh, f**k yeah boys."

At that point in the game, MoistCr1TiKaL was attempting to make a risky jump. After he successfully touched down, he said, in a near-identical tone to the one Najm had spoken in:

"Oh nice, I'm so broke!"

That one line was more than enough validation for T-Pain, who immediately broke into laughter, saying in between huffs:

"He did it right after! He did it right after!"

A friend of Najm's, who happened to be on a call with the singer, ended up laughing as well, prompted by the hilarity of the entire situation.

Fans react to T-Pain's impression of MoistCr1TiKaL

After the clip was posted on the LivestreamFail subreddit, people found it to be quite funny and responded wholesomely, commenting on how they enjoyed watching Najm laugh and goof around.

T-Pain imitates Saturday Night Live's "Van Down By The River"

Najm often does impressions of people, seeing as how both he and his audience enjoy the act. One that was another fan-favorite was his Chris Faley impression, particularly from the comedian's Van Down By The River sketch on Saturday Night Live.

By the time the idea struck him, Najm had been mid-race in Forza Horizon 5. As he drove his vehicle (which happened to be a van) down the race track, the sketch's dialog flashed through his mind.

He hilariously yelled out the iconic line several times:

"It's a van! Down by the river! It's a VAN! Down by the RIVER!"

The singer ended up making himself laugh uncontrollably, recollecting memories of the skit.

Najm created his Twitch account on February 27, 2016. He streams on the platform once a week when he can and has streamed for over 1.3k hours in total.

Not only does he play a variety of different games on stream, but he often streams himself producing music, giving his viewers an insight about what his production process is like.

