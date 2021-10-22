“You think guys go to Usher concerts?”: T-Pain is left in splits by Michael Lopriore’s comical claim 

During a recent T-Pain stream where he was browsing through Twitch, he came across Michael Lopriore's stream and clicked on it out of curiosity. As soon as he started the stream, the first thing he heard was Michael asking the viewers a question, which made T-Pain erupt into hysterical laughter.

The moment the American rapper clicked on Lopriore's stream, the first words the came out of the latter's mouth were:

“you think guys go to Usher concerts?”

What made the video so hilarious was the sheer comic timing of Lopriore's comment. It was as if the entirety of Lopriore's stream led up to T-pain joining as a viewer, only for the latter to be hit with a truly personal and highly-applicable joke. T-Pain's partner then proceeded to say:

"Of course that's what he said"

T-Pain is a famous RnB artist. He is mostly known for his extremely autotuned music. He started streaming recently, and is known to go live on Twitch.tv. He is often found streaming himself chilling, gaming, making music, and reacting to people's streams. He streams under the name Nappy Boy Gaming, and has been seen playing titles like Call Of Duty and New World.

Why did the Usher joke make T-Pain laugh so wildly?

There was a time when T-Pain and Usher used to be friends, but things changed as was revealed in a Billboard interview with Usher. Usher had said something about T-Pain's music, which stopped them from being friends.

Back in June 22, 2021, Usher made a comment on T-Pain, saying that he ruined music with his autotune. T-Pain is known for his autotune singing, which has now become a part of his style. Usher wasn't very happy about how auto tune took over the industry and blamed T-Pain for its growing popularity. Usher mentioned how autotune ruined music for real singers.

This controversy took the news media by a storm, and everyone was talking about two well-known RnB musicians. Usher made this comment when T-Pain considered him to be a friend and this really changed things.

T-Pain @TPAIN I still love and respect @Usher telling that story was in no way meant to disrespect that man. Ppl talk shit about me 24/7 but when it comes from someone you truly respect it hits very different. I never said f*ck Ursh it was a drop in the ocean of shit I was already goin through I still love and respect @Usher telling that story was in no way meant to disrespect that man. Ppl talk shit about me 24/7 but when it comes from someone you truly respect it hits very different. I never said f*ck Ursh it was a drop in the ocean of shit I was already goin through

T-Pain spoke about the issue in the Netflix documentary 'This is Pop' where he describes his depression phase because of Usher's words. For T-Pain to get over depression and to be able to laugh at Michael Lopriore's comment shows how normal everything is between them. Although Michael said that out of humor, T-Pain's laugh made fans love it more.

The two artists have smoothed over things, and the relationship between the two is now better. They have both become friends again. Usher also commended T-Pain for speaking publicly about the issue and for voicing his problem and getting help.

