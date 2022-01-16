Twitch streamer T-Pain’s reaction to hearing about Drake’s $395k mattress is streaming gold

While streaming on Twitch, T-Pain gave his reaction to rapper Drake's $400,000 mattress named the "Grand Vividus". He was shocked by the price of just a mattress, making jokes about how Drake would be the only one to buy something like that.

Faheem Rasheed Najm, better known as T-Pain, is an extremely famous rapper and producer in the music world, recognized as revolutionizing the use of auto-tune. His use of the pitch-perfecting program was unique in the sense that instead of making the correction more subtle, he preferred to have the auto-tune as noticeable as possible, making the unique style his brand.

During his streams, he produces music, plays games, and gives insights into his luxurious lifestyle. In his latest stream, he was made aware by a friend of famous rapper Drake's incredibly expensive mattress, laughing about the price of something you cover with a bed sheet.

T-Pain and his friends laugh at the absurdity of Drake's mattress

T-Pain laughs at an article written about the bed, and how it tries to defend the extreme price for one bed.

"Here's why, let me explain. *laughter*"

He then says that owning a mattress that expensive would be nice, and admits that it is pretty cool.

"I bet it's super nice. Kinda the coolest."

He was then made aware of why the price is so exorbitant, as it is a special Swedish family-owned mattress company who has had five generations of traditional craftsmenship put into their designs.

The article about the bed then goes on to claim that the company is a favorite among celebrities and high profile figures, T-Pain jokes about this saying that no one but Drake is buying that bed.

"Among Drake. Nobody else is buying that mattress! *laughter"

So it seems like he would be interested in a bed from the company, maybe just not one that expensive. It wouldn't be a surprise if he did buy it, as he has an extensive history of buying items he finds cool. Recently he even inquired about buying a large mold of a dinosaur skeleton to put in the entryway of his house.

Many users on Reddit expressed their similar reaction to the mattress, most commenting on the overly-extravagant nature of the bed and its promotional video.

The opinion of Reddit is clear: the bed is agregiously priced and this seems like celebrity bait, but will T-Pain be the next to fall for it? Will his urges to buy stuff he thinks is cool take over, or will he be able to resist the $400,000 mattress? Well, if he does, it'll certainly be yet another item he owns that will be bragged about in his future streams.

