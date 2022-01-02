"Support your people": T-Pain opens up, expresses gratitude for his wife's support

Popular musician T-Pain recently took to Twitch to reiterate the importance of checking up on people. He explained how his wife's support had helped him through a lot of tough times, and it was the only thing he needed to be confident about his art.

However, using his wife's example Faheem "T-Pain" Rasheed Najm explained the importance of catching up with people important to you. The musician explained that even people who look like they have it all together need support sometimes.

"Support your people man. Just hit your people up with a 'Hey man I haven't seen you in so long, what you doing?' S**t look dope."

T-Pain emphasizes the importance of supporting people

Apart from making it big in the music industry, T-Pain has also taken to Twitch to spend more time with his fans. During a recent livestream, the popular artist got candid with his fans, speaking about the importance of the supportive people he had in his life. Speaking about this, he revealed how his wife's support was the one thing that always kept him going.

"Even with the harmonies, I still had doubts about this s**t. But, my wife here, if she said God damn it man I'm doing the right thing, then God damn man, I am doing the right thing.If she like it, let's go. That's all I want."

He continued by explaining how it was important to support people in your life, especially the jokers of the group and the funny ones who seem to have it all sorted.

"Check on your funny homeboy. You know, the comedian in the group? He's doing the worst. Especially the n**ga with the dark humor? Check on that motherf**ker the most."

Also Read Article Continues below

T-Pain ended up giving some really solid advice on his Twitch livestream, reinstating the importance of checking up on everybody who is dear to you. After all, the love and support of near and dear ones are what gets everybody through their difficult days.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar