"Take all my money sir!": B.I Season Greeting announcement sends fans into a frenzy

Netizens are going crazy as B.I's Label, 131 released the Christmas season greeting poster on December 2, 2022.

Kim Hanbin, otherwise known as B.I, started his winter celebrations with a surprise for his fans just days after the release of his recent album, Love Or Loved's (L.O.L). Tunes such as BTBT, Keep Me Up, Middle With You, Tangerine, and Endless Summer are lined up.

Netizens are lapping up B.I's Christmas greetings

In the poster, the idol's wit is exhibited from a line placed at the top of the poster. The quote reads,

"Will you please tell Santa that instead of presents this year I just want to meet ID."

This line was enough to create a buzz among fans, and they didn't miss their chance to shower love on the idol.

This is not the first time we've seen his cheesy side, you can get a feel of his romantic side through the music he writes and creates, BTBT is just that example. If you haven't seen his recent endeavors, check out 131's official Instagram page.

Lin🌻B.I #KMU @SunFlow1022131 @BI_131official "Will you please tell Santabin that instead of presents this year i just want to have more money to buy ALL Hanbin merchs and meet him in concert" @shxx131bi131 @BI_131official "Will you please tell Santabin that instead of presents this year i just want to have more money to buy ALL Hanbin merchs and meet him in concert" @shxx131bi131 https://t.co/44HWjmL3cl

ziα @ikonstantexo



My genius meow meow. That’s why you recommended the movie HAHAHAHA @BI_131official “Home Alone” = “Bin Alone”My genius meow meow. That’s why you recommended the movie HAHAHAHA @BI_131official “Home Alone” = “Bin Alone”My genius meow meow. That’s why you recommended the movie HAHAHAHA

Some fans couldn't even believe it was him because of his blonde hair, bringing out the similarity between the main character of the popular Christmas movie Home Alone.

B.I, an ex-member of one of the top bands, was bound to touch heights

After facing a lot of struggles, B.I made his debut as a solo artist in June 2021 with illa illa. However, he gained stardom after his song, BTBT, was released in the global market.

His recent work reflects on his perspective of love, he states,

"Its about the start of love, the breaking up of love, all the stages of love".

However, his style exudes a futuristic vibe with a splash of cyberpunk added to the pop genre. His music's catchy chorus and peppy dance beats are often trending all around TikTok and Instagram. The hashtag BTBT challenge has now been used 130 million times. B.I's further works are yet to be released, and he has started his studies again for the Korean History Proficiency Exam.

For now, we are being given a glimpse of what's to come next, as this sweet idea of the remake of a famous holiday movie poster for his gift package is a hit among fans.

While others just found it adorable for a Christmas theme, some are longing for more from the idol.

Poll : 0 votes