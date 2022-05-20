Tears for Fears Tour 2022: Tickets, where to buy, dates and more

English rock band Tears for Fears recently announced their tour slated for May 2022 that will run through June in the United States and will then move to the UK in July. The tour will support Tears for Fears’ recent album The Tipping Point, which the band released 17 years after their last album release.

The band comprising the duo of Curt Smith and Roland Orzabal will be supported by Garbage, another iconic band, while they are in the US. Tears for Fears’ live shows that will be opened by Garbage will feature 20 songs. Alison Moyet will join the duo when they are in the UK.

The tickets for Tears for Fears’ tour with Garbage are available via Ticketmaster.

Tears for Fears 2022 Tour dates

The band's schedule is as follows:

May 20 -- Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center $

May 21 -- Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center $

May 24 -- Dallas, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory $

May 27 -- Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion $

May 29 -- Denver, CO - Levitt Pavilion $

June 01 -- Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion $

June 02 -- Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre $

June 04 -- Los Angeles, CA - The Forum $

June 05 -- San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre $

June 09 -- West Palm Beach, FL - iThink Financial Amphitheatre $

June 10 -- Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater $

June 12 -- Atlanta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre $

June 13 -- Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion $

June 15 -- Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre $

June 16 -- Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre $

June 17 -- Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music Center $

June 19 -- Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion $

June 21 -- Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at The Mann $

June 22 -- Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion $

June 24 -- Holmdel, NJ - P.N.C. Bank Arts Center $

June 25 -- Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater $

July 01 -- Telford, England - Telford QEII Arena *

July 02 -- Warminster, England - Longleat *

July 05 -- Aylesbury, England - Waddesdon Manor *

July 07 -- Newcastle Upon Tyne, England - Utilita Arena Newcastle *

July 08 -- Kelso, Scotland - Floors Castle *

July 09 -- Lytham St Annes, England - Lytham Festival *

July 12 -- Derby, England - The Incora County Ground *

July 14 -- Leeds, England - Leeds Millennium Square *

July 15 -- Warwick, England - Warwick Castle *

July 16 -- Scarborough, England - Scarborough Open Air Theatre *

July 19 -- New Milton, England - Chewton Glen *

July 20 -- Canterbury, England - The Spitfire Ground *

July 22 -- Hove, England - The 1st Central County Ground *

July 23 -- Cardiff, Wales - Cardiff Castle *

July 24 -- Hatfield, England - Hatfield House *

July 26 -- Exeter, England - Powderham Castle *

$ with Garbage

* with Alison Moyet

More about Tears for Fears' The Tipping Point

The Tipping Point is Tears for Fears' seventh studio album and was released this year on 25 February through Concord Records. The tracklist of the album features the namesake track The Tipping Point, the music video for which was released in October 2021. Other singles in the album include No Small Thing, which was released in December 2021, and Break the Man, which became public in January 2022.

The album was a success, both critically and commercially, and it was the band's sixth UK Top 5 album. Their last album Everybody Loves a Happy Ending was released almost 18 years ago.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee