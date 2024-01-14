Ted the series: Complete list of cast in the prequel

Ted is an American comedy television series and the third installment in the franchise. Seth MacFarlane reprises his role as Ted in the prequel show. Joining him from the original cast is Scott Grimes, the American Dad!'s star, and newcomers like Euphoria's Alanna Ubach, each doing a fantastic job bringing their characters to life.

The prequel series takes place in a 1993 Massachusetts suburb and revisits Ted's early years when he and his best friend John Bennett were students. In the TV series, John, who was portrayed by Mark Wahlberg in the motion pictures, is sixteen years old. Both the boys deal with adolescent curiosity in the series, including drug usage, underage drinking, and p*rnography.

Stars from popular television series like Parenthood, The Practice, and Never Have I Ever are part of the Ted cast.

Seth MacFarlane As Ted

Seth MacFarlane, the show's creator, comes back to give Ted's voice. The character's voices were provided by MacFarlane for the original two films. In addition to Ted, MacFarlane is most recognized for voicing several characters like Peter Griffin, Brian Griffin, Stevie Griffin, and more on the long-running animated series Family Guy.

He also portrayed Mike the crooning mouse in Sing and directed, and co-wrote, the Western comedy A Million Ways to Die in the West portraying the role of Alber Stark.

Max Burkholder As John Bennett

Max Burkholder portrays Ted's closest buddy and the boy who wished for his death, John Bennett. In the previous Ted films, Bretton Manley, Colton Shires, and Mark Wahlberg portrayed Bennet.

Burkholder's most well-known part is that of Max Braverman in the Parenthood TV series. In addition, he voiced Matt in Invincible and starred as Charlie Sandin in The Purge. The Orville, Family Guy, and American Dad! were the first shows in which Burkholder worked with MacFarlane.

Alanna Ubach As Susan Bennett

Susan Bennett, John's mild-mannered and soft-spoken mother, is portrayed by Alanna Ubach. Helen, John's mother, was portrayed by Alex Borstein in the first installment. In HBO's Euphoria, Ubach is most known for her role as Cassie and Lexi's mother Suze Howard, a different kind of TV mother.

She also portrayed Isabel Villalobos in Meet the Fockers, Serena McGuire in the Legally Blonde films, and Roxy, the s*x worker Frank Reynolds desired to wed, in the first episode of season 7 of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, "Frank's Pretty Woman."

Scott Grimes As Matty Bennett

Scott Grimes portrays Matty Bennett, John's loud-mouthed, irritable father. John’s dad was formerly called Steve in the first installment and he was played by Ralph Garman.

Having performed as Gordon Malloy in The Orville and as Steve Smith's voice in American Dad!, Grimes is a frequent collaborator with MacFarlane. In addition, he portrayed Will McCorkle in Party of Five, Dr. Archie Morris in ER, and Technical Sergeant Donald Malarkey in Band of Brothers.

Giorgia Whigham As Blaire Bennett

Blaire Bennett (Giorgia Whigham) is John's cousin who is visiting the family while attending a neighboring college. Whigham played the character of Kat in the first season of 13 Reasons Why, Amy Bendix in the second season of The Punisher, and Beth in the third season of Scream.

She also portrayed Chrissy in Sierra Burgess is a Loser, Becca Whitsett in Waco: The Aftermath, and Jade in Legacies, and previously worked with MacFarlane when she played Lysella in The Orville.

The others among the cast include:

Ara Hollyday as Andrew

Jack Seavor McDonald as Clive

Charlotte Fountain-Jardim as Betheny Borgwort

Gail Goldberg as Mrs. Fechko

Penny Johnson Jerald as the principal

Julius Sharpe as Mr. George

Francesca Xuereb as Erin

Don Lake as Bert

Josh Stamberg as Professor Lucas Damon

Danny Jolles as Will

Jason Kravits as the sex ed teacher

Bobby Strom as Dennis the Dump Truck

Suburban Boston's favorite foul-mouthed teddy bear's Ted prequel series released on January 11, 2024, is available to watch on Peacock.