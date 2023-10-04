Will there be Scream 7? Exploring the possibility of a seventh installment

Following the remarkable success of Scream 6 in theaters, momentum is building for Scream 7 in this iconic horror series. In a recent announcement from August 2023, the directorial reins were handed over to Christopher Landon, celebrated for his work on Happy Death Day and Freaky. He's taking over from Matt Bettinelli Olpin and Tyler Gillett, the brains behind Scream 5 and Scream 6.

Since its inception in 1996, the Scream franchise has carved a niche among horror aficionados. The franchise boasts an impressive earning of over $700 million from its initial five episodes. Although there was a noticeable hiatus between the third and fourth episodes, many speculated that it was the end of the road for the series.

However, Scream 5 resurrected the franchise, bringing in fresh faces and underscoring its commercial viability. Scream 6 then took the surviving characters on a journey from Woodsboro to New York City, only to be haunted once again by the menacing Ghostface.

The road ahead: What's in store for Scream 7?

The existence of Scream 7 isn't a matter of speculation anymore - it's officially confirmed. Even though the exact release schedule is yet to be disclosed, insider info from ScreenGeek suggests that the production might kick off later this year.

The ensemble for Scream 7 remains under wraps. But drawing clues from Scream 6, one can anticipate the return of:

Melissa Barrera as Sam Carpenter

Jenna Ortega as Tara Carpenter

Jasmin Savoy Brown as Mindy Meeks-Martin

Mason Gooding as Chad Meeks-Martin

Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers

Hayden Panettiere as Kirby Reed

Josh Segarra as Danny Brackett

Notably, Neve Campbell, the face of Sidney Prescott in the first five movies, didn't make an appearance in the sixth due to a salary disagreement. She expressed dissatisfaction with her compensation, believing gender biases played a part. Whether these differences will be resolved for the upcoming installment remains to be seen.

David Arquette's character, Dewey, met a grim fate in Scream (2022), implying his absence from future sequels. This could position Courteney Cox as the sole original cast member in the forthcoming film. Interestingly, some Scream 6 actors, like Jenna Ortega and Jack Champion, weren't even born when the franchise premiered.

In a chat with Digital Spy in June 2023, Melissa Barrera revealed potential trajectories for her role. She expressed her intrigue with her character's complex nature, being both the hero and the villain.

Did the Scream 6 post-credits drop hints, and when can we expect Scream 7?

The post-credits snippet of Scream 6 delivered a witty remark: "Not every movie needs a post-credits scene." Contrary to the trend in superhero movies, the Scream post-credits moment was more of a lighthearted poke without any sequel teasers.

The unveiling date for Scream 7 remains a mystery. Historically, the franchise has seen long intermissions, such as the 11-year gaps between the third, fourth, and fifth movies.

Nonetheless, if the recent pattern continues, we could be looking at a 2024 or 2025 release. Whether external factors like the Writer's Strike might cause delays is still up in the air.