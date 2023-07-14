Teenage Euthanasia season 2 release date, air time, plot, and more details

The second season of Teenage Euthanasia is all set to premiere on Adult Swim on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at 12 am ET/PT, as per Warner Bros. Discovery. The show will premiere on Max the very next day.

The animated series, set in a futuristic time period that doesn't seem too good for a human inhabitation, tells the story of a single mother who's revived after being dead and now gets a chance to raise her daughter again.

The show features the voices of Maria Bamford, Jo Firestone, and many others. Teenage Euthanasia is helmed by Alyson Levy and Alissa Nutting. The first season of the series, which premiered in late 2021, received mostly positive reviews from viewers and critics.

Teenage Euthanasia season 2 continues to focus on protagonist Trophy Fantasy's messy and complicated life

Adult Swim dropped the official trailer for Teenage Euthanasia season 2 on June 1, 2023, and it offers a peek into the many crucial events set to unfold in the new installment.

The trailer opens on a dramatic note as it briefly touches upon some of the most hilarious and chaotic moments featuring the protagonist. Trophy Fantasy's life continues to get more complicated and messy, and it'll be fascinating to watch how her character evolves over the course of the second season.

Overall, the trailer maintains a wildly funny and dramatic tone that fans of the first season would absolutely love. A short description of the new season, as per Warner Bros. Discovery, reads:

''This season, Uncle Pete (Robinson) discovers the existence of foreskin and makes friends with a mobster’s limo. Trophy (Bamford) is elected mayor of Fort Gator and finds her calling in sexual education.''

The synopsis further reads:

''Annie (Firestone) becomes a teen doctor and continues her quest to be more than a two-hour hang. And Baba (Neuwirth) fills in for a deceased morning shock jock and goes bear hunting. There’s also a very charismatic goat.''

Based on the official trailer and synopsis, viewers can look forward to another entertaining season replete with a lot of drama and fun. The upcoming season reportedly features a total of ten episodes.

A quick look at Teenage Euthanasia plot and cast

Teenage Euthanasia tells the intriguing and adventurous story of a woman who dies but gets miraculously resurrected following which she gets another chance to raise her beloved daughter.

However, her life gets complicated and messy, and things rarely go as planned. Rotten Tomatoes' description of the show reads:

''Set in a mildly apocalyptic near-future, "Teenage Euthanasia" centers around the Fantasy family and their inland Florida funeral home, Tender Endings. The cast of characters includes recently reanimated Trophy Fantasy, her teenage daughter, Euthanasia "Annie" Fantasy, Annie's Uncle Pete and Annie's "old country" immigrant grandmother, Baba.''

The synopsis further reads:

''As a teen mom, Trophy ran away from home, leaving her infant daughter to be raised by her Baba and Uncle Pete. Fifteen years later, Trophy finally returns to Tender Endings... as a corpse. But when a bolt of lightning strikes Baba's homemade embalming fluid and one of Annie's tears magically brings Trophy back from the dead, Trophy finds herself a resurrected woman with a second chance at unplanned parenthood and a variety of powers.''

The voice cast features many talented actors like Maria Bamford as Trophy Fantasy, Jo Firestone as Euthanasia "Annie" Fantasy, Tim Robinson as Uncle Pete, Bebe Neuwirth as Baba, and various others.

Don't miss Teenage Euthanasia season 2 on Adult Swim on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

