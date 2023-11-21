Terror Lake Drive season 3 episode 2 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Terror Lake Drive season 3, episode 2, is set to premiere in two days on November 23, 2023. The horror anthology series is created by Jerry LaMothe and Kajuana S. Marie and explores the spine-chilling incidents that make life difficult for residents of a suburban community.

The slow burner is thrilling and spooky in equal measure. Terror Lake Drive season 3 is set five years after the events of the second installment and features a new set of characters.

The opening episode of Terror Lake Drive season 3 was titled The Purge, and it introduced the viewers to Janice, a single mother with a tragic past. It also touched upon her relationship with her lover Ben and laid the foundation for the next episode.

Terror Lake Drive season 3 release date and time for all regions

Terror Lake Drive season 3, episode 2, will be released on Allblk on Thursday, November 23, at 9 p.m. Below are the release dates and timings for Terror Lake Drive season 3, episode 2, for all regions, along with the corresponding timezones.

Coordinated Universal Time: 5 p.m., Thursday, November 23

Eastern Time, USA: 12 a.m., Friday, November 24

Central Time, USA: 11 p.m., Thursday, November 23

Pacific Time, USA: 9 p.m., Thursday, November 23

Mountain Time, USA: 10 p.m., Thursday, November 23

Alaska Time, USA: 8 p.m., Thursday, November 23

Terror Lake Drive season 3 episode 3 is likely to be released as per the same schedule a week later, on November 30. However, this is yet to be officially announced.

Where to watch Terror Lake Drive season 3 episode 2? All streaming options explored

In the US, Terror Lake Drive season 3 will be available on Allblk, a streaming service operated by AMC Networks. The monthly subscription costs $5.99, while the yearly one costs $59.99.

Allblk is also an add-on channel on Apple TV and Prime Video. The first two seasons of Terror Lake Drive are available to rent on Prime Video in SD for $1.99. The HD version, meanwhile, costs $2.99. Terror Lake Drive season 3 is also expected to be available on this service.

However, being an Allblk original, the show is unlikely to be available on streaming platforms such as Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+ in the near future.

How many episodes will be there in Terror Lake Drive season 3

The makers are yet to confirm the number of episodes for Terror Lake Drive season 3. However, it is expected to have six or seven episodes going by the pattern followed by the first two installments.

The opening episode of the third season was 45 minutes long. However, there is no word on the duration of Terror Lake Drive season 3, episode 2.

Terror Lake Drive season 3 episode 1: A brief recap

Terror Lake Drive season 3, episode 1, revolved around Janice, a single mother struggling to make ends meet.

The opening sequences highlighted her attempts at putting her tragic past behind her. The focus then shifted to her relationship with her lover, Ben.

A still from Terror Lake Drive season 3. (Image via Allblk)

A couple of touching scenes highlighted his attempts at trying to form a bond with her children. She eventually tied the knot with him and began a new chapter in life.

Janice, meanwhile, was informed that she is the sole heir to her late maternal grandfather's estate in Atlanta. Following this, she decided to visit the property with her family. Terror Lake Drive season 3, episode 1, also introduced viewers to the will's executioner and hinted at some tension between him and Ben.

What to expect from Terror Lake Drive season 3 episode 2

The previous episode ended with Janice shifting to the estate with Ben and her children. Going by the pattern followed by the previous installments, Terror Lake Drive season 3, episode 2, is expected to feature a few eerie events and touch upon the estate’s dark past.

These incidents are likely to make life difficult for Janice and her family. One can also expect the tension between Ben and the executioner to escalate in the new episode.

This, in turn, is likely to impact his relationship with Janice. In other words, the new episode has the potential to be darker and more dramatic than the first one.

Terror Lake Drive season 3, episode 2, will premiere on Allblk on November 23.