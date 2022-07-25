TextMeWhenYouGetHome: How did Elizabeth Shoaf escape her abductor?

#TextMeWhenYouGetHome, Lifetime's highly absorbing true-crime show, will investigate and explore the heart-wrenching kidnapping case of Elizabeth Shoaf in Season 1's Episode 7. The seventh episode is all set to be released on Monday, July 25, 2022, at 9/8c, on the much-watched television network Lifetime.

Elizabeth Shoaf was reportedly kidnapped, s*xually assaulted, and tortured for an unimaginable ten days by a 36-year-old man named Vinson Filyaw inside an underground bunker. Elizabeth Shoaf, hailing from South Carolina, was only 14 years of age when the tragic incident changed her life forever.

Elizabeth's hair-raising story is bound to emotionally move the audience. The official synopsis for Episode 7 of #TextMeWhenYouGetHome Season 1 states:

"In 2006, Elizabeth Shoaf was abducted near her rural home; the teenager was missing for over a week when a text message came through that infused hope into the case; the dark details of Elizabeth's frightening ordeal from those closest to her."

Since the news of the upcoming episode was released by Lifetime, followers of the true-crime show #TextMeWhenYouGetHome, have been eagerly waiting to see what happened to Elizabeth Shoaf and how she was able to free herself from her kidnapper.

So, without any delay, let's dive right in to find out all about the tragic case of Elizabeth Shoaf, ahead of #TextMeWhenYouGetHome Season 1 Episode 7's debut on the Lifetime network.

Learn all about how the brave young girl, Elizabeth Shoaf freed herself from her abductor before the latest #TextMeWhenYouGetHome episode premieres on the Lifetime Network

What happened to South Carolina girl Elizabeth Shoaf?

The bone-chilling true story goes back to September 6, 2006. On that day, a fourteen-year-old teenage girl from Lugoff, South Carolina, named Elizabeth Shoaf was unfortunately abducted by then thirty-six-year-old American construction worker Vinson Filyaw.

Elizabeth was reportedly returning home from school after getting off of her school bus. On her way, the abductor Filyaw reportedly approached her in a police officer's uniform. He went on to threaten her with phony drug-related charges and told her that she was under arrest before kidnapping her.

The girl was forcefully taken to the woods near her home. There, her had an underground 8x8 bunker that was hand-dug by him right next to his trailer house. He then allegedly forced the young girl to take off her clothes and chained her inside the bunker.

The inhuman and ruthless man went on to torture and s*xually assault Elizabeth Shoaf for a total of ten consecutive days inside the bunker until Elizabeth was able to trick him and free herself from the horrifying situation.

What did Elizabeth Shoaf do to escape the terrible situation?

Reportedly, it was 14-year-old Elizabeth Shoaf's quick thinking, bravery, and strong willpower that made her astounding escape possible. With every passing day, Elizabeth began to gain the trust of her abductor by telling him what he wanted to hear. She made Vinson Filyaw believe that she wanted to live with him willingly.

She even went on to make him believe that she loved him. After ten days of this tragic situation, Elizabeth managed to convince Vinson to give her his mobile phone by pretending that she wanted to play games on it.

Reportedly, as soon as Vinson fell asleep, the young girl was smart enough to send a text message to all her friends and family members about her unimaginable situation. Upon waking up, Vinson became aware of the situation and fled the place, giving Elizabeth the perfect opportunity to escape the bunker and be rescued by the police.

Vinson was later arrested and sentenced to 421 years in jail with no possibility of parole in 2007. He passed away at the McCormick Correctional Institution on May 3, 2021, at the age of 51.

Elizabeth Shoaf is currently 30 years old and living a happy and normal life as a dental assistant in Cayce, South Carolina.

Watch the upcoming Episode 7 of #TextMeWhenYouGetHome Season 1, debuting on Monday, July 25, 2022, at 9/8c, on the popular Lifetime Network.

