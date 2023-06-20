"That rail is not high enough": Grand Canyon skywalk death leaves netizens disheartened

A 33-year-old man fell 4,000 feet to his death from the Grand Canyon West Skywalk in Arizona. According to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office, the incident took place at around 9 am on Monday, June 5, 2023. Rescue teams confirmed the man's death and transferred his body to the Hualapai Nation.

The unidentified male was on the horseshoe-shaped glass bridge before going over the edge and plunging to his death. An investigation into the incident has been launched by the Mohave County Sheriff's Office. Netizens offered their condolences to the victim and called for tighter safety precautions on the skywalk.

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office detailed the tragic incident as they shared a post on Facebook on June 7. They mentioned that the technical rope rescue team responded to the incident at around 9 am on Monday morning.

"The technical rope rescue team from the Mohave County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue responded to Grand Canyon West Skywalk for a 33-year-old male who went over the edge at the Sky Walk into the canyon. Two short-haul technicians (rope specialists) responded with Kingman DPS Ranger helicopter to the scene and determined the man was deceased," the post read.

"This happens too often" - Netizens react as Grand Canyon skywalk death makes headlines

Several netizens took to the comments section of the Facebook post by Mohave County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue and offered their condolences to the deceased man. Individuals also raised awareness about mental health and complained about the height of the railing.

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office concluded its statement by providing the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number.

"If you or someone needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)," they wrote.

It is important to note that the circumstances that led to the man's death are currently unclear. It is not known if the fall was intentional or an accident. The Sheriff's office is investigating the incident and more details are awaited.

The Grand Canyon West's website claims that Skywalk can hold "seventy fully loaded 747 passenger jets."

According to Grand Canyon West's official website, the Skywalk offers "unparalleled views of one of the world's Seven Natural Wonders". The website states that the 10-foot wide, horseshoe-shaped glass bridge extends 70 feet over the rim of the Grand Canyon, giving a 4,000 feet direct view of the Canyon floor below.

The website also assures viewers of the sturdiness of its glass bridge by claiming that:

"There’s no need to be nervous — Skywalk is strong enough to hold seventy fully loaded 747 passenger jets."

A general admission ticket to the Grand Canyon West costs $49 to $62. Access to the Skywalk, which is managed by the Hualapai Tribe, is only available as a separate add-on that costs an additional $26 to $31. Several other add-ons are also available at additional costs, they include, a meal, zip line, helicopter pontoon, and a discovery tour.

