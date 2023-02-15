“That’s on you”: The Last of Us star Bella Ramsay hits back at homophobic comments

After an introduction to the love story of Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett) in the previous episode of The Last of Us, it seems that some fans (trolls) have taken the homosexual relationship between the couple in a negative light. This resulted in some hateful and homophobic comments that surfaced on Twitter and other similar sites the previous week.

Series star Bella Ramsay, who has now become a household name after her tremendous performance as Ellie, hit back at the homophobic viewers and their hateful comments in an interview with GQ.

She went as far as to say that viewers who have a problem with same-sex relationships will have to get used to it or miss out on it, as the story of the game and the series will not differ at all. The discussion came when Ramsay was talking about The Last of Us season 2, where she will also possibly be accompanied by a female companion, according to the story of the game.

Ramsay addressed the trolls and viewers who were against this depiction in an interview with GQ and said:

"I know people will think what they want to think. But they’re gonna have to get used to it. If you don’t want to watch the show because it has gay storylines, because it has a trans character, that’s on you, and you’re missing out. It isn’t gonna make me afraid. I think that comes from a place of defiance."

The Last of Us has always represented the queer community in both games and series alike, and that should not change any time in the future.

The Last of Us star Bella Ramsay reveals being called a young lady "bothers me more than pronouns"

Bella Ramsay has already made headlines with her performance in The Last of Us, the series adaptation of the popular videogame of the same name. The actor further stood out when she addressed the homophobia surrounding the post-apocalyptic storyline of the series, which has several queer characters and homosexual relationships.

Bella Ramsay previously came out as non-binary in an interview with New York Times. She also commented on her role in The Last of Us, saying:

"Signing on to a series is such a risk, because if I hate this, then I’m potentially tied into it for years, and I didn’t want to be tied into something I didn’t enjoy,...But I would honestly do this for years."

It is evident that Ramsay connects to the character of Ellie and plans to continue portraying Ellie in the successful HBO show. In the interview with GQ, she also addressed her problems with certain gender descriptions.

"This is what bothers me more than pronouns: being called a ‘young woman’ or a ‘powerful young woman’, ‘young lady,’ but I’m just not [that],...[In] ‘Catherine Called Birdy,’ I was in dresses."

She continued:

"[In] ‘Young Elizabeth,’ I was in a corset. And I felt super powerful in that. Playing these more feminine characters is a chance to be something so opposite to myself, and it’s really fun."

The Last of Us continues to surprise and amaze fans with new episodes coming e week. All the previous episodes of the show are now available for streaming on HBO Max.

