"That whole movie was one big hint" — Internet draws parallels with Kurt Russell's ‘Stargate’ movie in wake of $500B Trump project announcement

On January 21, a day after being sworn in as the 47th U.S. President, Donald Trump announced a $500 billion private sector investment to develop AI infrastructure.

In a White House briefing, he revealed that Oracle, Softbank, and OpenAI are launching a four-year project called 'Stargate' to build campuses that can provide the energy needed for powerful AI tools, which consume more energy than typical tasks like Google searches, according to Hollywood Reporter.

Amid this announcement, the internet is drawing parallels with actor Kurt Russell’s 1994 sci-fi action-adventure movie Stargate. The Roland Emmerich directorial explores the theory that extraterrestrial beings influence human civilization.

In the film, ‘Stargate’ refers to a ring-like interstellar teleportation device that allows time travel anywhere else in the universe, by creating intergalactic portals such as a wormhole. It was found in Egypt and teleported to a planet where the inhabitants looked like ancient Egyptians and worshipped Ra, the sun god.

Expand Tweet

X user @thuringen67 commented on UFO research media group TUPACABRA’s post making a comparison between Trump’s recent announcement and Russell’s movie.

“The older I get the more I think that whole movie was one big hint,” the user wrote.

Expand Tweet

Many people joined the conversation and shared similar reactions on the platform.

“More CIA-Hollywood soft disclosure I’m convinced almost every alien movie has a nugget of truth in it,” a person wrote.

“The irony is, that real truths of this scale, are being hidden from you right now,” one person wrote.

“The fact Trump and his team called it Stargate has many implications. There was a 1970 classified Stargate project. Also, implication of the Air Force and Space Force. Starlink etc etc Elon’s endeavors too. Too many ‘coincidences,’” wrote another.

Others continued to weigh in.

“First Space Force and now Project Stargate?! How much does Trump know? What is he planning? I don't know but I think we're in trouble,” a netizen wrote.

“Donald Trump announced billions for Stargate AI artificial intelligence so asked Grok X Twitter AI for a picture of Kurt Russell and Donald Trump staring in ‘Stargate’ the movie took seconds for pictures crazy,” another netizen wrote.

“He’s been talking about how much power will be needed for upcoming AI projects. Feel like this will suck a lot of juice. Kurt Russell’s ‘Stargate’ is becoming more and more,” a user wrote.

“Stargate the documentary continues under Trump 2.0,” wrote another.

More about Donald Trump’s AI infrastructure announcement, 'Stargate'

On day 2 at the Oval Office, Donald Trump made a series of announcements one of which was giving a go-ahead to billions of dollars in investment in building AI-based infrastructure.

“What we want to do is we want to keep it in this country. China is a competitor, others are competitors. We want to be in this country, and we're making it available. I'm gonna help a lot through emergency declarations, because we have an emergency, we have to get this stuff built.,” the President stated.

Expand Tweet

He further continued:

“So, they have to produce a lot of electricity. And we'll make it possible for them to get this production done easily, at their own plants if they want where they’ll build at the plant, the AI plant they’ll build energy generation and that will be incredible.”

Donald Trump also shared that his real estate background helped him understand that the “big, beautiful buildings” built for the $500 billion venture would “employ a lot of people.” The newly-elected U.S. President shared that they were going to “make it as easy as it can be,” adding AI was a “hot” topic and a “lot of smart people” were looking at it “very strongly.”

During the announcement at the Roosevelt Room, Trump was joined by the leaders of all three companies involved in the project including SoftBank CEO and founder Masayoshi Son, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, and Oracle co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Larry Ellison.

Ellison told reporters "AI holds incredible promise for all of us, for every American," and this venture would create "over 100,000 American jobs almost immediately."

The Oracle executive whom Trump addressed as the “CEO of everything,” further mentioned how ten data centers were “under construction” in Texas, including the “first location” at Abilene. Larry added that each space would be half a million square feet and another ten would be built across the country.

"I think this will be the most important project of this era. I believe that as this technology progresses, we will see diseases get cured at an unprecedented rate," Altman stated addressing the topic of AI advancing the healthcare/ medical sector.

The OpenAI head also told Fox News later in the day that “if it were a different President, it might not have been possible,” adding they were “thrilled” to be involved.

According to the press release on the OpenAI website, SoftBank, OpenAI, Oracle, and MGX were the initial equity funders of Project Stargate, while Arm, Microsoft, NVIDIA, and OpenAI, were key initial technology partners.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback