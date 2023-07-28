The Abigail Mysteries cast list and characters explored

GAF's new movie, The Abigail Mysteries, is all set to premiere on the channel on Sunday, July 30, 2023. The film centers around a young podcaster who's going through a rough patch in her life as she's trying to cope with some personal issues. She then moves to her hometown wherein she gets caught up in a murder mystery. The official synopsis of the movie, according to GAF, reads:

''Abigail is a true-crime podcaster experiencing a crisis of faith. When her neighbor suddenly dies, a real-life investigation lands in her lap and Abby’s the only one who suspects foul play. Can a slew of scripture-based clues guide Abby back to her faith and help her solve the mystery?''

The Abigail Mysteries stars Ansley Gordon in the lead role, along with numerous others playing important supporting characters. The film is helmed by Brittany Goodwin, with Gordon serving as the writer.

The Abigail Mysteries cast list: Ansley Gordon and others star in GAF's new movie

1) Ansley Gordon as Abby Broukes

Ansley Gordon plays the lead role of Abby Broukes in GAF's The Abigail Mysteries. Abby Broukes is a young woman who's going through a difficult phase in her life as she's recently lost her baby and got divorced from her husband.

She then decides to move to her hometown, following which her life takes a drastic turn as she gets pulled into a shocking murder mystery.

Ansley Gordon looks quite impressive in the film's trailer, perfectly portraying her character's inherent charm and inquisitive nature with remarkable ease. Viewers can expect her to deliver a memorable performance in the film.

Her other notable acting credits include The Boyfriend Trap, Love on the Reef, The Single's Guidebook, and Baked With a Kiss, to name a few.

2) Bret Green as Matt MacAdams

Actor Bret Green essays the role of Matt MacAdams in the new GAF murder mystery movie. Based on the trailer, Matt seems to be a polic officer in Abby's hometown.

The two seem to have known each other for quite some time and it'll be interesting to see how their relationship would be explored in the movie.

Bret Green looks quite impressive in the film's preview and promises to deliver a compelling performance. Viewers might recognize Green from other TV shows movies like Smuggling in Suburbia, The Inspectors, and Dolls.

3) Karen Abercrombie as Ms. Marian Weston

Karen Abercrombie dons the role of Ms. Marian Weston in The Abigail Mysteries. Apart from that, more details pertaining to her character are currently being kept under tight wraps, but viewers can expect her to play a significant role in the story.

She's previously appeared in Eleanor's Bench, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Carry Me Home: A Remember America Film, and Angels Unaware, among many others.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the film also stars various others essaying crucial supporting/minor characters. These include actors like:

Chris Lindsay as Theo

Brit Laree as Sophia Brooks

Brittany Goodwin as Cami

Suzanne R. Neff as Penny

Sean Dillingham as John Grey

Braxton Angle as Ross

Jewel Christian as Hannah

Donna Morrell Gafford as Irene

Shawn Bradford West as Bradley

Don't forget to watch The Abigail Mysteries on GAF on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at 9 pm ET.