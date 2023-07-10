The (Almost) Legends on Netflix: Release date, plot, and more 

Directed by Ricardo Castro Velazquez, the Mexican comedy film The (Almost) Legends is scheduled for release on July 19, 2023, exclusively on Netflix. Starring Benny Emmanuel and Dagoberto Gama, the movie follows Romeo and Preciado, half-brothers who come together to pay tribute to their late father in an adrenaline-fueled car rally that is both fast-paced and musical.

The official logline of The (Almost) Legends reads:

"A colorful Mexican town. Two half brothers. Romeo and Preciado meet again to honor their dad's memory in a car rally full of adrenaline and banda music."

The screenplay for the movie is penned by Beto Gómez, Alfonso Suárez, and Maria Torres. With a runtime of 120 minutes, the film showcases the cinematography expertise of Angello Faccini.

The captivating music is composed by Tomás Barreiro, enhancing the overall cinematic experience.

The trailer for The (Almost) Legends is a delightful mix of fun and laughter

From The (Almost) Legends trailer, we gather that the film takes place in a vibrant Mexican town. The story revolves around two half-brothers, Romeo and Preciado, who reunite to honor their father's memory. They embark on an adrenaline-fueled car rally, accompanied by lively banda music.

The trailer hints at a thrilling and entertaining journey filled with laughter, adventure, and the bonds of family.

This movie promises an exciting and entertaining experience for viewers. Expect a vibrant and colorful Mexican setting, filled with lively music and a festive atmosphere.

With a blend of adrenaline, comedy, and a touch of sentimentality, this movie is set to deliver an enjoyable and engaging cinematic experience that will leave audiences entertained and uplifted.

The cast of The (Almost) Legends includes Benny Emmanuel and Dagoberto Gama

Anticipate thrilling racing sequences, humorous moments, and a heartwarming exploration of family bonds from this upcoming movie. The main cast includes:

1) Benny Emmanuel

Benny Emmanuel is an actor known for his notable works in films such as Sin nombre (2009), De la infancia (2010), and Detrás de la Montaña (2018). With his talent and dedication, Emmanuel has made a mark in the film industry. These films showcase his versatility and ability to portray compelling characters.

His performances in these movies have garnered critical acclaim and established him as a promising talent in the industry.

2) Dagoberto Gama

Dagoberto Gama, born in Coyuca de Catalán, Guerrero, Mexico, is a renowned actor. His notable works include Amores perros (2000), El Infierno (2010), and Get the Gringo (2012).

Gama's performances have garnered attention and praise, showcasing his versatility and skill in portraying diverse characters.

3) Silverio Palacios

Silverio Palacios is a notable actor recognized for his roles in various films. Some of his past works include Y tu mamá también (2001), Killing Cabos (2004), and the critically acclaimed The Legend of Zorro (2005).

Palacios made significant contributions to the film industry, displaying his talent and versatility through memorable performances.

Everything we know so far about The (Almost) Legends

The (Almost) Legends boasts an exceptional crew and cast, ensuring a delightful blend of fun, laughter, and drama.

Beto Gómez, renowned for his exceptional writing skills, takes on a pivotal role as one of the key writers, heightening the movie's potential for success.

His involvement in The (Almost) Legends generates anticipation and raises expectations for a captivating and impactful cinematic experience that explores the complexities of brotherly love, or lack thereof.

Watch on July 19, 2023, exclusively on Netflix.

