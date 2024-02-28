The Bachelor Season 28: Who is Kelsey Toussant and what religion does her dad follow? 

The Bachelor Season 28 featured Joey Graziadei's quest to find the perfect match for himself from among a host of eligible women. Among the thirty-two contestants on the latest season of The Bachelor is Kelsey Toussant, a thirty-one-year-old actor from Los Angeles, California.

Following several group dates throughout The Bachelor season 28, Kelsey Toussant finally sat down with Joey Graziadei for a one-on-one date during the ABC show's sixth episode, which aired on February 19, 2023.

During the date, Kelsey and Joey trained with acrobats from Cirque du Soleil. Eventually, they sat down for dinner, during which time Kelsey opened up to Joey about her and her father's religion and how her father's religious convictions led to his estrangement from his daughter.

Here's everything we know about Kelsey and her father's religion.

A look into The Bachelor season 28 contestant Kelsey Tousant's relationship with her father

As per Gossip Next Door, Kelsey's father is Mark C. Mooney Sr., a Jehovah's Witness by religion. During their date on The Bachelor season 28, Kelsey informed Joey that she and her father had a close relationship during her childhood. But he wanted her to devote herself to his faith, and she had other ideas, so he stopped speaking to her for a very long time.

According to Kelsey, her father disapproved of her desire to attend college since everyone living in his home had to practice the same religion. Kelsey claimed that this hurt her and that she could no longer be in his house.

After that, Kelsey moved in with her mother. Her father ended their relationship. Kelsey claimed that this impacted her ability to trust others in relationships because he was initially there for her and then abruptly stopped being there. But in recent years, Kelsey and her father have started to get back in touch.

The Bachelor season 28 contestant Kelsey Tousant's religious struggles explored

The Bachelor season 28 contestant Kelsey Tousant has developed a strong bond with Joey Graziadei on the ABC show. She even included herself among the six finalists vying for Joey's heart.

Although Kelsey didn't share many details about the exact nature of her father's religion on the ABC show, she mentioned that her father was a Jehovah's Witness in an August 2019 interview with Voyage LA.

According to Kelsey, she enrolled in a theatrical class during her senior year of high school and quickly decided she wanted to dedicate the rest of her life to her creative endeavors.

However, she added that she was a devout Jehovah's Witness and was aware that the two were incompatible. She decided to give up religion to concentrate on enrolling at California State University, Northridge.

Kelsey also mentioned that pursuing her job has not always been easy because of her previous religion. Speaking to Voyage LA, she stated,

"Coming from a very strict religious background I’ve had to break out of a mentality that I’ve had for more than half my life. I was so separated from society and didn’t even realize it, and I’ve had to play catch-up ever since. From rebuilding relationships with family and friends to watching movies I wasn’t able to experience. Even to this day, friends of mine will ask if I’ve seen certain movies, and they can’t believe that as an actress I haven’t seen some of the most iconic films!"

The Bachelor Season 28 airs new episodes on Mondays at 8 PM ET on ABC.