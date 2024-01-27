Joey Graziadei talks love and red flags on The Bachelor

Joey Graziadei, the new leading man on season 28 of The Bachelor, enters the spotlight with insight into what he wants in a partner, shaped by his time as runner-up on The Bachelorette season 20. Recently, in an interview with Fox News Digital, published on January 21, 2024, Joey discussed his relationship values and principles.

Core to Joey's relationship values is an aversion to self-centeredness and ego, which he sees as major red flags. Instead, he prioritizes finding someone with genuine compassion and kindness. This perspective is a reflection of his deeper values of compassion and kindness. Joey's heartfelt demeanor and value-driven outlook set the tone for his tenure on The Bachelor.

Joey Graziadei's stand against self-centeredness in his pursuit of love on The Bachelor

Joey Graziadei's rise to fame began on The Bachelorette, where he captured the hearts of many, including Charity Lawson. Despite a strong connection with Charity, Joey's journey ended as the runner-up, a turning point that led him to The Bachelor.

Now, at the core of Joey's approach to relationships is his keen awareness of red flags, particularly self-centeredness. This perspective stems from his interviews and interactions on The Bachelorette, where he often emphasized the importance of considering others.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, when asked about red flags, Joey said,

“If it seems like they are thinking about themselves the whole time, I can try to understand it…I could try to learn more about them, but when it gets to the point that just seems like they're not going to put anyone above themselves at any moment, that gets tough.”

He added,

"There are times where I think everyone should be a little more selfish and think about themselves and their situations, but I think, in general, if I see that you're a little bit too self-centered, that's a pretty big red flag for me."

Joey Graziadei's stance on self-centeredness as a red flag reflects his desire for a partner who values empathy and mutual respect. His values play a crucial role in his approach to finding love. He seeks a partner who is “compassionate, kind, loving [and] thinks about others before themselves".

Joey also explained why he seeks such qualities,

“I don't want to be thinking about how they treat others...I want to make sure that they're always thinking about that because you treat people with kindness that comes back full force every chance."

Joey's journey on The Bachelorette made indelible impressions thanks to instances of candor and raw feeling, priming him for the next chapter as The Bachelor lead. Joey's kindness and empathy were evident on The Bachelorette, influencing his current outlook on relationships. As he steps into The Bachelor, these values guide his search for a partner who shares similar beliefs and attitudes.

Joey Graziadei's family life has significantly influenced his approach to relationships. Growing up near Philadelphia, he was nurtured in an environment that valued close family ties and mutual support. These family dynamics have shaped Joey's understanding of relationships, emphasizing the importance of support, understanding, and love.

Final thoughts

Joey Graziadei's journey on The Bachelor is a quest for love guided by his values and experiences. With dealbreakers like selfishness and must-haves like kindness, he has a vision for relationships rooted in his principles.

As Joey Graziadei meets the contestants, viewers can anticipate a journey where deeper compatibility and care take focus over superficial attraction.

What connects The Mentalist to a current fan-favorite show? We asked the showrunner HERE.