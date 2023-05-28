The Blacklist season 10 episode 14 release date, air time, plot, and more

The 14th episode of NBC's The Blacklist season 10 is all set to premiere on the channel on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at 10 pm ET (tentative time). The crime drama series has now arrived at a critical juncture as protagonist Red's story is inching towards its conclusion.

The series is set to conclude with its current season, and viewers are hoping for a satisfactory end to what's been a rollercoaster ride. It first premiered back in late 2013 and since then, it has garnered a strong fan following. The show is helmed by noted writer and producer Jon Bokenkamp.

The Blacklist season 10 episode 14 will focus on the disappearance of a newlywed

NBC has not put out the official promo for The Blacklist season 10 episode 14, but based on a synopsis shared by Rotten Tomatoes, viewers can expect the new episode to focus on the disappearance of a newlywed person.

Meanwhile, things take an interesting turn when Red decides to help a notorious gangster. Elsewhere, Sylvia meets someone from her mother's past. A brief description of the episode, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

''The task force investigates the whereabouts of a missing newlywed; Red offers his help to a powerful cartel leader; Siya visits a connection from her mother's past.''

Apart from that, more details pertaining to the new episode are currently being kept under tight wraps by the network. The previous episode, titled The Sicilian Error of Color, depicted Siya learning some pivotal facts pertaining to Meera's past. Elsewhere, Hudson tried to get one of his friends to join him in his fight against the task force.

With a lot more still to be unpacked, fans can expect highly dramatic and intense episodes in the upcoming weeks as the show nears its ending. The 10th season has received mostly positive reviews from viewers and critics, with many praising its intense plot, performances by the cast, and writing, among other things.

A quick look at The Blacklist plot and cast

The Blacklist tells the story of an enigmatic criminal named Raymond Reddington, who helps the FBI track down several wanted criminals in exchange for immunity from prosecution. Rotten Tomatoes describes the crime drama show:

''For decades, ex-government agent Raymond "Red" Reddington has been one of the globe's most wanted fugitives. But then he agreed to work with the FBI to catch his "blacklist" of mobsters, spies and international terrorists -- on the condition that he must work with profiler Elizabeth Keen.''

The synopsis further states:

''Red's true intentions -- choosing Liz, a woman with whom he seemingly has no connection -- are unclear. Does Liz have secrets of her own? Red promises to teach Liz to think like a criminal "to see the bigger picture," whether she wants to or not.''

Considered to be one of the most popular crime thriller series of the last decade, it is often compared with FX's Homeland due to similarities in the storyline and the overall theme.

Actor James Spader has been brilliant as the protagonist throughout the 10 seasons and he's garnered massive praise from viewers and critics. The rest of the cast features Diego Klattenhoff, Harry Lennix, Susan Blommaert, and many others.

Don't forget to watch The Blacklist season 10 episode 14 on NBC on Sunday, May 28, 2023.

