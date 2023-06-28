The Blacklist season 10 episode 19 release date, air time, plot, and more

The 19th episode of The Blacklist season 10 is all set to air on NBC on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at 8 pm ET (tentative time). The popular series continues to enjoy a huge fan following, thanks to its intriguing characters and gripping plotline. But the show is set to end with its ongoing season and viewers have been waiting with bated breath to find out how the story would conclude.

The series stars James Spader as protagonist Red, with various others playing important supporting roles. The show is helmed by prominent writer and producer Jon Bokenkamp.

The Blacklist season 10 episode 19 will focus on Red sharing a valuable tip with the task force

NBC is yet to release a promo or trailer for The Blacklist season 10 episode 19, but based on a short Rotten Tomatoes description, viewers can expect the new episode to focus on Red, who shares a valuable tip with the task force that helps them find a shocking security breach inside the government. Elsewhere, Hudson continues to work on exposing the task force. Here's the synopsis:

''A cryptic tip from Red leads the task force to uncover a security breach within the U.S. government; Congressman Hudson takes major steps to uncover the inner workings of the task force.''

Apart from that, more details regarding the new episode are currently being kept under tight wraps. The previous episode, titled Wormwood, depicted Red trying to mediate a meeting between two rival families. However, the meeting did not go as planned as things took a shocking turn.

With the story getting more intense towards the end, viewers can expect a lot more plot-twists to unfold in the remaining few episodes of the season. NBC had earlier announced that the 10th season would be the final installment. Over the years, the series has received widespread critical acclaim and garnered strong viewership.

More about The Blacklist plot and cast

The Blacklist focuses on the life of a mysterious criminal named Raymond ''Red'' Reddington, who surrenders to the FBI and strikes a deal with them. He then starts working with them, assisting them and sharing valuable leads pertaining to various complicated cases. Check out Rotten Tomatoes' description of the show:

''For decades, ex-government agent Raymond "Red" Reddington has been one of the globe's most wanted fugitives. But then he agreed to work with the FBI to catch his "blacklist" of mobsters, spies and international terrorists -- on the condition that he must work with profiler Elizabeth Keen. Red's true intentions -- choosing Liz, a woman with whom he seemingly has no connection -- are unclear.''

The synopsis further states,

''Does Liz have secrets of her own? Red promises to teach Liz to think like a criminal "to see the bigger picture," whether she wants to or not.''

James Spader's performance in the lead role as Red has received high praise from viewers and critics, and it's one of the show's major highlights. Starring alongside him are actors like Hisham Tawfiq, Harry Lennix, Diego Klattenhoff, and many others.

Viewers can watch the latest episode of The Blacklist season 10 on NBC on Thursday, June 29, 2023.

