The Blacklist season 10 episode 18 is expected to air on NBC on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at 8 pm ET (tentative time). The crime drama show is getting closer to its highly anticipated conclusion as Red's eventful life is set for a dramatic end. The final season continues to impress viewers and critics, thanks to its gripping plotline and performances by the cast, among other things.

The show stars James Spader in the lead role as Raymond Reddington, alongside many others portraying crucial supporting characters. The series is helmed by Jon Bokenkamp, who's known for his work on The Call, Taking Lives, and Perfect Stranger.

The Blacklist season 10 episode 18 will focus on Red trying to mediate a highly tense meeting

NBC is yet to drop the official promo for The Blacklist season 10 episode 18, but based on a short synopsis by Rotten Tomatoes, fans can expect the new episode, titled Wormwood, to focus on Red trying to mediate a highly tense meeting between two rival families. Things soon take a devastating turn. Red is subsequently trapped in danger as the task force desperately tries to save him. Here's the synopsis:

''Red's attempt to mediate a meeting between two rival families takes a deadly turn; when an elusive criminal is linked to the incident, the task force races against time to save Red and his associates.''

Apart from that, more details about the latest episode are not yet known at this point. The previous episode, titled The Morgana Logistics Corporation, depicted a group of companies that were involved in the illegal activity of shipping banned items across the globe.

Elsewhere, things took a tense turn when Hudson went on to seek help from within the FBI. Viewers can expect more intense drama to unfold in the final few episodes as the show heads towards a dramatic finale that is expected to do justice to what's been a thoroughly entertaining and gripping show about crime, law and order, and violence, among other things.

A quick look at The Blacklist plot and cast

The series focuses on a mysterious man named Red, who surrenders to the FBI, following which he makes a deal with them. He goes on to help the authorities track down several notorious criminals but he'd only talk to an agent, with whom he doesn't seem to have any connection, named Elizabeth Keen. Rotten Tomatoes' description of the series states:

''For decades, ex-government agent Raymond "Red" Reddington has been one of the globe's most wanted fugitives. But then he agreed to work with the FBI to catch his "blacklist" of mobsters, spies and international terrorists -- on the condition that he must work with profiler Elizabeth Keen. Red's true intentions -- choosing Liz, a woman with whom he seemingly has no connection -- are unclear.''

The synopsis further reads,

''Does Liz have secrets of her own? Red promises to teach Liz to think like a criminal "to see the bigger picture," whether she wants to or not.''

The Blacklist's main cast features James Spader, Diego Klattenhoff, Harry Lennix, and many others.

Viewers can watch the latest episode of The Blacklist season 10 on NBC on Thursday, June 22, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes