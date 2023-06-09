The Blacklist season 10 episode 17 recap: What was the Morgana Logistics Company doing? 

The final ongoing season of The Blacklist will come to an end on July 13, but the adrenaline-inducing drama is showing no signs of stopping. The show, which has been around for almost a decade and has aired more than 210 episodes so far, revolves around the exploits of an ex-US Naval Intelligence-officer-turned-criminal who wanted to help watch other criminals.

This episode of The Blacklist, titled The Morgana Logistics Corporation, saw the team go after namesake Morgana Logistics Corporation, infamous for creating other fake companies. The episode, which was directed by Andrew McCarthy and written by Aiah Samba, was released on Thursday, June 8.

The Blacklist season 10 episode 17 recap: Why did Hudson wanted to destroy the task force?

At the beginning of episode 17, viewers saw Red sleeping in his house, who's suddenly woken up by a noise in his bathroom. It was none other than Weecha, who wanted to surprise him but failed in doing so. The duo shared an intimate moment later. The next morning, Red visited Cooper and brought Agnes's ballet shoes. He even asked Dembe to provide him with security but in doing so, he severely exaggerated events from his encounter with Weecha.

Copper revealed a shipping company case to the team. Red told the team about a company that created fake companies. It was called Morgana Logistics Company. Hudson met an FBI agent and tried everything to get details about the Task Force. The agent hardly budged but still agreed to help him. Meanwhile, the team got busy exposing Morgana Logistics Company.

They began by blocking the paths of a couple of ships; they then interrogated the accountant who did taxes for the companies under Morgana Logistics' banner. Dembe gave Red a visit and they played a fun game.

Meanwhile, the team went all guns blazing and breached a warehouse that didn't have any employees. They discovered a number of files that gave them a ton of details related to the operation.

A man got arrested but when the team tried to interrogate him, he did not budge, leaving the team clueless about his identity. The FBI agent who Hudson had previously contacted told him that he had finally unearthed some information. Red managed to discover the man behind the operation.

The mystery man had several identities across several nations. They figured that Morgana Logistics' headquarters was in Paris, finally stumbling upon every last detail about the company and managing to expose them. But Red paid the bail for the mystery man, who joined other ex-white-collar employees of Morgana Logistics.

Red thanked all of them for their help and support. Hudson speculated that the task force was working with Red and got enraged.

The Blacklist synopsis

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of The Blacklist reads as:

"For decades, ex-government agent Raymond "Red" Reddington has been one of the globe's most wanted fugitives. But then he agreed to work with the FBI to catch his "blacklist" of mobsters, spies and international terrorists -- on the condition that he must work with profiler Elizabeth Keen."

It further continues:

"Red's true intentions -- choosing Liz, a woman with whom he seemingly has no connection -- are unclear. Does Liz have secrets of her own? Red promises to teach Liz to think like a criminal "to see the bigger picture," whether she wants to or not."

The Blacklist stars James Spader, Megan Boone, Diego Klattenhoff, Ryan Eggold, Parminder Nagra, and several others in leading roles.

