The Blacklist season 10 episodes 21 & 22 (finale) release date, time, plot, and more 

The highly awaited final two episodes of The Blacklist season 10 are expected to premiere on NBC on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at 8 pm ET (tentative time). The current season has been an absolute roller-coaster ride as protagonist Red's life has taken many dramatic turns, altering the course of the narrative.

Although his fate seems inevitable, fans have been eagerly waiting to find out how his story concludes in the remaining two episodes. The show stars James Spader in the lead role as Raymond "Red" Reddington, alongside numerous others essaying crucial supporting characters. Noted TV writer and producer Jon Bokenkamp is the creator of the series.

The Blacklist season 10 episodes 21 and 22 will provide a satisfactory conclusion to Reddington's story

A short 13-second promo for the finale of The Blacklist season 10 was released on July 7, 2023, and it offers a peek into the numerous thrilling events set to unfold in the much-anticipated finale.

The 21st episode, titled Raymond Reddington: Pt. 1, the upcoming episode will focus on the tension between Red and the task force as they're forced to look into his next move. Here's the synopsis of the episode, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''Under pressure from Congressman Hudson's investigation, the task force must try to anticipate Reddington's next move.''

The synopsis for the 22nd episode reads:

''The future of the FBI's Reddington task force is decided.''

Apart from that, not many other details regarding the final two episodes are revealed at this point. The previous episode, titled Arthur Hudson, depicted Red visiting his close friends as he gears up for what could prove to be his endgame.

The ongoing season has witnessed several pivotal events that altered the course of Red's life forever, and it'll be interesting to watch what'll happen to him in the end. The series premiered way back in 2013 and has since then received highly positive reviews from viewers and critics around the world.

More about The Blacklist plot and cast

The acclaimed crime drama series explores the life of a mysterious man named Raymond "Red" Reddington who helps the task force in the FBI hunt down various notorious criminals in exchange for immunity from prosecution. Check out a short description of the show, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''For decades, ex-government agent Raymond "Red" Reddington has been one of the globe's most wanted fugitives. But then he agreed to work with the FBI to catch his "blacklist" of mobsters, spies and international terrorists -- on the condition that he must work with profiler Elizabeth Keen.''

The description further states,

''Red's true intentions -- choosing Liz, a woman with whom he seemingly has no connection -- are unclear. Does Liz have secrets of her own? Red promises to teach Liz to think like a criminal "to see the bigger picture," whether she wants to or not.''

The Blacklist features James Spader in the lead role of Raymond ''Red'' Reddington, with many other prominent actors like Anya Banerjee, Hisham Tawfiq, Deirdre Lovejoy, Chin Han, and many more portraying major supporting characters.

Viewers can watch The Blacklist season 10 episodes 21 and 22 on NBC on Thursday, July 13, 2023.

