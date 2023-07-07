The Blacklist season 10 episode 20 recap: Is John dead? 

The final season of The Blacklist has been a tremulous affair so far. The Attorney General has ordered the task force to search and find Raymond "Red" Reddington, but the latter is way too clever for them. He s on the run, but the task force is determined to find him.

This episode of the show titled Arthur Hudson saw the death of John. He died from an OD, but before dying he revealed to Ressler that he had bugged his phone. Arthur Hudson was directed by Christine Moore and written by Sean Hennen, and it was released on July 6, 2023, on NBC.

The Blacklist season 10 episode 20 recap: Did the task orce capture Red?

The episode began with Arthur and Nickson meeting the Attorney general. The duo informed him that something fishy was going on with the task force but the AG was not convinced. However, they convinced him after playing the recordings, and then contemplated life without Red.

Red, who had put his house on sale, spoke with Weecha, where he revealed he wanted to travel the world. Meanwhile, Panabaker met with Harold and told him that the task force had been summoned by the AG. Ressler met with an inebriated John and learned that the former's phone had been bugged.

At the task force meeting with the AG, Hudson's recordings were played. Red gave Teddy a visit and spoke to him about Weecha. Meanwhile, he received an update on Cooper from Dembe. On the other side, the AG and Arthur were questioning Cooper, when Raymond barged in and tried to defend him.

Cooper went to the post office and informed everyone that the task force was shut down. Agent Nickson and Congressman Hudson interviewed all the employees and task force members, and the former also went after Raymond.

Raymond went to the jet and waited for Weecha, but she didn't show up. Nickson found the jet but it was too late as Red had intentionally blown it up. Meanwhile, Raymond and Weecha drove away. Also, all computers in the post office had stopped working.

The AG ordered the task force to look for Raymond or there would be serious consequences. Arthur was furious to hear that. Ressler found John but the latter had died because of OD'ind. Cooper returned home and saw Raymond waiting for him, and they spoke about the fact that the latter had a target on his back but managed to escape.

The Blacklist synopsis

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of The Blacklist reads,

"For decades, ex-government agent Raymond "Red" Reddington has been one of the globe's most wanted fugitives. But then he agreed to work with the FBI to catch his "blacklist" of mobsters, spies and international terrorists -- on the condition that he must work with profiler Elizabeth Keen."

It further states:

"Red's true intentions -- choosing Liz, a woman with whom he seemingly has no connection -- are unclear. Does Liz have secrets of her own? Red promises to teach Liz to think like a criminal "to see the bigger picture," whether she wants to or not."

The main cast of the ongoing season of The Blacklist is James Spader as Raymond "Red" Reddington, Diego Klattenhoff as Donald Ressler, Hisham Tawfiq as Dembe Zuma, Anya Banerjee as Siya Malik, and Harry Lennix as Harold Cooper.

