The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Major plot developments for the next week [October 30 to November 3]

The long wait for the big fashion show on The Bold and the Beautiful is finally over. While the soap has always been high on drama, an event this big will bring more excellent entertainment opportunities for viewers. As the big showdown between Ridge and Eric has begun, all characters are holding their breath for the results.

While the Forresters, the Logans, and the others wait patiently, many secrets unfold. Last week revealed that Eric was not only sick, but he was dying. That makes it his dying resolve to win the fashion show like a grand finale. However, he does not want Ridge to know the truth and has asked RJ, Donna, and Katie to stay quiet about the same.

Another exciting presentation in the fashion show on The Bold and the Beautiful is that the cast of The Young and The Restless and The Price is Right are joining as guests at the event. Fans who have been waiting for Steffy can relax as she will be coming back on Thursday and will share some critical thoughts.

The Bold and the Beautiful: The plot movements for the week from October 30 to November 3

Monday, October 30: Eric and Ridge watch the show

Ridge is hoping to win all the way (Image via IMDb)

The first day of the week continues with the “Lights! Camera! Action!” sequence as models walk down the ramp through the crowd, displaying the exquisite designs. The previous weeks of The Bold and the Beautiful have built up to this event.

While guests look on appreciatively, both Forresters, Eric, and Ridge watch with excitement as the designs display the hard work they put into each.

Tuesday, October 31: RJ breaks down

To everyone’s surprise, Carter reveals he knows the show's winner. However, he doesn’t immediately disclose the name of the fashion designer.

To add intrigue to the storyline of The Bold and the Beautiful, RJ, who is under a lot of mental stress, breaks down in front of Brooke. He finally reveals the shocking truth that had weighed him down for weeks to Brooke.

Wednesday, November 1: Ridge receives crucial information

Ridge has a lot to resolve in the near future (Image via IMDb and CBS)

Both Eric and Donna show restlessness about the results of the fashion challenge and demand to know the winner of the competition. The impatience is understandable as this is the last fashion show for Eric, and he wants to end the memorable journey most remarkably.

Ridge, however, will receive a piece of information that may prove life-changing for him as well as the future episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful.

Thursday, November 2: Steffy and Finn reunite

Without adding to any spoilers here, Thursday’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful will reveal the winner of the design challenge. Whoever wins the competition, the father-son duo will share an emotional moment.

Steffy arrives as she has reached Los Angeles. She finally reunites with Finn and expresses an urgency to disclose things.

Friday, November 3: Steffy and Luna reveal secrets

The last episode of the week focuses on Steffy and Finn and their open communication. Steffy makes surprising disclosures to Finn about Sheila.

On the other hand, Luna admits to Ridge that she had visited the archives of the Forrester Creations. She discloses what she found there, leaving viewers anticipating the following week.

While the episodes between October 30 and November 3 deal mainly with the fashion show, other events are happening in the background. The fashion show, a design challenge between a father and his son, is a significant event, particularly in the wake of Eric’s health condition.

