The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the next week from February 19 to 23

In the latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, telecasted on Friday, February 16, Poppy Nozawa argues against revealing her mistake to RJ Forrester, believing it would worsen things for Luna Nozawa.

Thereafter, when Zende Forrester Dominguez visits to discuss the previous night's events, Poppy confronts him, accusing him of taking advantage of Luna. Luna, however, defends Zende, recalling that he did nothing wrong.

Following this, Zende learns about the mint mix-up that led Luna to hallucinate, thinking he was RJ. He expresses his disappointment, as he has genuine feelings for Luna. Despite knowing the truth, Luna insists RJ should be informed, but Zende and Poppy persuade her to keep it a secret to protect her reputation.

At Forrester Creations, RJ shares his feelings for Luna with Hope Logan and Thomas Forrester. Meanwhile, Zende struggles with his emotions, reflecting on the drama with Luna. At the beach house, RJ senses something is wrong with Luna. As he tries to comfort her with a kiss, Luna pulls away, haunted by the recent events. She begins to reveal the truth to RJ, leaving their future uncertain.

Now, after the riveting developments of the past week, the upcoming week promises a narrative filled with emotional depth, complex relationships, and the poignant consequences of hidden truths and unresolved conflicts in the dramatic world of The Bold and the Beautiful.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for episodes set to release from February 19 to 23, 2024

Monday, February 19, 2024: Turbulent comfort will commence the week

In Monday's The Bold and the Beautiful episode, R.J. will unknowingly console a troubled Luna. Moreover, he is unaware of the secret she harbors. Meanwhile, Sheila, the "reformed" villain, will lurk ominously as Hope desperately pleads with Deacon to end his relationship with her.

Tuesday, February 20, 2024: Passionate encounters to keep you hooked

In Tuesday's episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Thomas and Hope will find themselves entangled in a heated moment at work. Simultaneously, Luna will face an unexpected proposal from Zende. The proposal will likely keep Luna completely blindsided.

Wednesday, February 21, 2024: Dangerous liaisons will be the central focus

In this episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, tension will escalate when Sheila will daringly approach Kelly during a playdate. This alarming incident unites Steffy and Liam in their concern over Sheila's unpredictable behavior.

Thursday, February 22, 2024: Explosive confrontations will reveal deep-seated animosity

A still of the characters from the vintage soap opera. (Image via Instagram/@boldandbeautifulcbs)

Thursday's episode of The Bold and the Beautiful will see the drama intensify as Steffy and Sheila's argument will rapidly turn physical. This, in turn, will showcase their deep-seated animosity.

Friday, February 23, 2024: Chaotic resolution culminates the week

The week for the vintage soap opera will conclude with Finn and Deacon intervening to break up the fierce brawl between Sheila and Steffy. Furthermore, amidst the chaos, Deacon will grow increasingly worried about Sheila's unstable state of mind. Consequently, it will hint at more turmoil to come.