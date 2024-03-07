The Challenge: Nurys calls Jay "a snaky-a*s friend"

The Challenge season 39 aired a brand new episode this week on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. During the reunion special part 2, the cast continued their conversation with Maria Menounos about their time on the show.

One of the topics touched upon was Nurys and Jay's fallout, which was captured on camera. While the two were originally part of the 'Fantastic Four' they soon went against each other.

They got into an intense argument during the reunion special, and Nurys Mateo broke down in tears because they had been friends for over 5 years and for her, the friendship went beyond her time on The Challenge. She also called Jay and Olivia the "biggest haters."

Jay criticized her and asked her how many times they hung out in the real world or even spoke on the phone. The female cast member then became emotional and started crying and noted that she made it to the end without betraying anyone.

"You can make it to the end and not be a snaky-a*s friend, and that's what hurts."

Nurys Mateo breaks down during The Challenge season 39 reunion special

During The Challenge season 39's reunion special part 2, a clip of their time on the show was played, followed by Nurys and Jay discussing their fallout. In the clip, Nurys noted that while Jay and Michele were against Horacio and Kyland, she didn't want to turn her back on him. However, Jay felt that Nurys wasn't on his side, as Colleen told him that she was going to vote him out.

At The Challenge season 39 reunion, Nurys said that things changed when she and Horacio started dating. Although Jay disagreed, the season 39 runner-up claimed that the alliance kept trying to get her to pick a side and cause a divide.

Nurys pointed out that she didn't have to do that, while Michele interjected and said that she did pick a side and it wasn't theirs.

"First off Michele, shut the f*ck up. Please. Respectfully," she retorted.

Nurys reminded Jay that Horacio and Kyland were always a part of her alliance and that she kept her loyalties to the people she said she was going to be loyal to. When Michele interjected again, the cast member noted that it was valid for her to have a conversation questioning Jay's gameplay.

Jay explained that while he knew Nurys had his back, Colleen and Berna got in his head. He added that he was never "coming for" Nurys until the end of the MTV show. The stalemate that changed everything was brought up and Nurys explained that he burned his vote as well by not changing it and told him not to blame her for his decision.

Nurys started tearing up as Jay apologized to her and Maria questioned Colleen's role in the cast members' fallout. The Mole alum denied her role and noted that she wasn't "working for him."

Nurys then told Jay:

"Jay, at the end of the day, I'm one of the few people, f*ck The Challenge, I was your friend outside of this. I've known you for five f*cking years. You f*cking told Colleen that everybody knows she lies. You chose to believe Berna over me, also someone that you know, she lies. I was your friend. Five years."

Jay asked her how many times the two of them hung out or spoke during those five years, but Nurys interrupted him. She added that she was proud of herself because she made it to the end without hurting her friends.

"I got played by the only two people that were my closest friends. Literally, Jay and Olivia, those were my only close friends. Those were the two people that were supposed to have my back and be there for me."

Episodes of The Challenge season 39 are available to stream on MTV.