Who are Kelz Dyke and Tracy Candela? The Challenge contestants eliminated despite tough fight

Trust TJ Lavin to flip the script. In just a week's time, The Challenge Season 37 has intensified and the competition stiffened. MTV concluded Wednesday night with a dramatic elimination round that cut short Kelz Dyke and Tracy Candela's journey while strengthening Emy Alupei and Ed Eason's positions on The Challenge.

The contestants were divided into groups of two and tasked with a complicated puzzle, which required one of the partners to latch on to a rotatable plank while the other pushed hard enough for it to reach closer to the magnetic puzzle pieces kept on the floor.

What made it challenging?

After a while, it got exhausting to push and pull the plank on The Challenge. It didn't help that the blocks could only be picked mimmicking fishing rod movements. It was a long-drawn battle but the kind that will be remembered in weeks or perhaps years to come given the mental breakdown Alupei suffered prior to the task.

Who are Dyke and Candela from The Challenge?

They may have been rookies but left quite the impression. Together, Dyke and Candela put up an impressive fight on The Challenge, one that will not be forgotten soon. Even though the two were eliminated, they left the show in good spirits, wishing luck to those left behind. Now, The Challenge rookies have seen their fair share of eliminations and have been on enough shows to know that a lot can happen post exit.

Dyke was on Netflix's hit summer reality series Too Hot To Handle, in which he competed alongside nine contestants for a prize money of $100,000. The 28-year-old is a London-based senior recruitment consultant whose interests lie in American football and fitness. The Challenge star plays for the London Warriors.

He wrote on Instagram:

"Strong way to start the season with a WIN and a SACK."

Unlike Dyke, his partner Candela has been in showbiz longer. She is known in the fashion circuit for her stint as a model who appeared on Love Island Germany. The actress-model has a background in karate, dance, and yoga, which explains why she was able to perform physically-demanding tasks on The Challenge without breaking into a sweat.

The Challenge airs on MTV every Wednesday at 8 PM Central Time. For more information, check your local listings. If you don't have access to cable, it can be viewed on live TV streaming services such as fuboTV and YouTube TV. If you are not based in the United States, The Challenge can be watched using a VPN.

