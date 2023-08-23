The Challenge: USA episode 5 release date, time, where to watch, and more

Anticipation about The Challenge: USA episode 5 of the show's second season is at an all-time high, given that the previous episode left the audience in awe. The upcoming episode, titled Operation Hat Trick, is scheduled to premiere on August 24, 2023, at 10 pm ET on CBS.

This season, The Challenge: USA has picked contestants from across three CBS shows, Survivor, The Amazing Race and Big Brother. That apart, contestants from MTV shows, The Real World and Are You the One, have also been included. All of them are competing for a $500,000 prize, which they must secure using strategy and clever gameplay.

The Challenge: USA episode 5 - Where to stream, the developments so far, and what to expect

The upcoming episode of The Challenge: USA season 2 episode 5 can be watched live when it airs on CBS at 10 pm ET on August 24. It can even be viewed on streaming platforms like DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, and Paramount+ Premium.

On Paramount+, however, the episode will be made available the day after its premiere, i.e. August 25.

A brief recap before The Challenge: USA episode 5

A still from the show (Image by CBS)

The Challenge: USA season 2, episode 4 further heightened the intricate web of alliances, conflicts, and shifting allegiances on the show. Out of the three teams from the show—Team Red, Team Blue, and Team Green—the fourth task was won by the Red team.

The episode, titled Double Crossed and Sideswiped, saw Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio move to Tory's position, Chris Underwood join the Blue side, and Desi Williams and Alyssa Snider exchange places, shattering relationships, and strategies. In the episode, Luis Colon and Amanda Garcia were eliminated from the tournament.

Viewers can anticipate more drama and excitement in the following episodes as the rivalry intensifies and cast members adjust to shifting conditions.

What to expect from The Challenge: USA episode 5

The Challenge: USA season 2 (Image via CBS)

The Challenge: USA season 2 episode 5 is titled Operation Hat Trick. The synopsis of the episode is as follows:

"The Challenge vets come up with a plan to take advantage of a growing rift among the rookies, resulting in one of the most shocking hopper results of the season.”

As suggested by the synopsis, the upcoming episode will see the more experienced players conspiring to take advantage of the newer ones in a game of strategy, resulting in some shocking outcomes.

The Challenge: USA episode 5 will be released on August 24, 2023, and fans are eager to see it.