The Challenge: USA season 2: Who went home in episode 4?

The Challenge: USA season 2 episode 4, titled Double Crossed and Sideswiped, premiered on Sunday, August 20, 2023. In this episode, it was revealed that two cast members would be leaving immediately at the end of the episode. As the competition intensified, it was evident that the contestants were trying their best to place their names in the safe category.

However, it was Luis Colon and Amanda Garcia who ended up being eliminated after undergoing various challenges, including a swimming challenge.

In addition to The Challenge: USA host T.J. Lavin, three teams were formed among the cast members. Team Red consisted of Josh Martinez, Michelle Fitzgerald, Dusty Harris, Chanelle Howell, Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio, and Tiffany Mitchell. As part of Team Blue, Cassidy Clark, Cory Wharton, Tori Deal, Faysal Shafaat, Alyssa Lopez, Sebastian Noel, Alyssa Snider, and Chris Underwood participated.

Last but not least, Team Green included Desi Williams, Wes Bergmann, Michaela Bradshaw, Monte Taylor, Tyler Crispen, Amanda Garcia, and Luis Colon. Also in the description of season 2 episode 4 of The Challenge: USA, the following is mentioned:

"A shocking double elimination leaves the challengers scrambling to win a high-stakes, adrenaline filled semitruck challenge to ensure their survival in the game."

The Challenge: USA season 2 episode 4 became one of the most intense episodea as two contestants bid farewell to the show

Appearing in shows like Survivor, Big Brother, and The Amazing Race, Luis Colon is well-known among fans. Meanwhile, Amanda Garcia has appeared in reality shows such as Are You the One? 3, Rivals III, Invasion of the Champions, Dirty 30, Final Reckoning, War of the Worlds, Spies, and Lies & Allies.

Even though Luis has been involved in the elimination discussions since the first task, he was able to find ways to escape. The recent elimination pitted him against Chris, who was backed by the Green team and their votes. As for Amanda, she had been seen feuding constantly with Michele and Tori since the first episode of season 2.

Even though Amanda Garcia's feud with these contestants didn't contribute much to her elimination, it was Desi who was really responsible for her exit. With the Red team taking success in the episode 4 challenge, the competition became intense as the teammate cleared through tough challenges. Moreover, this episode of the show also saw some cast members switching teams.

During this time, John "Johnny Bananas" Devenanzio was spotted moving to Cory's position, while Chris was seen moving to the Blue team. Furthermore, Desi changed her position with Alyssa S.

What to expect from the next episode?

The upcoming episode of The Challenge: USA season 2, titled Operation Hat Trick, is scheduled to air on August 24, 2023, whose synopsis reads:

“The Challenge" vets come up with a plan to take advantage of a growing rift among the rookies, resulting in one of the most shocking hopper results of the season.”

During the next episode of The Challenge: USA season 2, the following cast members will compete in the upcoming challenge:

Alyssa Lopez Alyssa Snider Cassidy Clark Chanelle Howell Chris Underwood Cory Wharton Desi Williams Dusty Williams Faysal Shafaat John "Johnny Bananas" Devenanzio Josh Martinez Michaela Bradshaw Michele Fitzgerald Monte Taylor Sebastian Noel Tiffany Mitchell Tori Deal Tyler Crispen Wes Bergmann

The stakes are much high as the competition gets fiercer with each episode. As these contestants battle not for the season 2 trophy, the race to win the $250,000 cash award is not an easy journey.

CBS will air the latest episode of the show, The Challenge: USA season 2 this Thursday at 10 pm ET.