Which reality show was Amanda Garcia on? Reality star set to compete in The Challenge USA season 2

The Challenge USA, which was first released on July 6, 2022, crowned Danny McCray and Sarah Lacina the winners. Now, one year later, the show is returning with a brand-new season that will premiere on August 10, 2023. According to the trailer released in June 2023, the upcoming season will be more challenging for the contestants and contain double the drama and fun.

The contestants on this season of the show have also appeared on reality shows such as The Challenge, Survivor, Big Brother, and The Amazing Race on CBS. Similarly to season 1, T.J. Lavin will host the show this year as well. He is well known to his fans for hosting shows such as The Challenge, Spring Break Challenges, and The Real World/Road Rules Challenge.

There will be $250,000 in prize money for this season. Before the new season of the show, The Challenge USA, is released, here are a few details that Lavin has shared:

“The most competitive and cutthroat game on television is back. ‘The Challenge’ takes being athletic and strategizing, but also ruthless and risky moves, in order to win. Players from ‘Survivor,’ ‘Big Brother’ and ‘The Amazing Race’ all face off in the biggest, craziest and riskiest ‘Challenge.’”

Aside from that, he added:

“But what they don’t know is that some of the greatest vets from MTV’s ‘The Challenge’ are also joining the competition. The bar is set higher than ever as the grueling competition pushes them past their physical and mental limits. Those who can’t cut it are going to elimination, where there’s only one rule: You lose, you go home.”

Season 2 of The Challenge USA will feature Amanda Garcia as one of the contestants. She has appeared on shows such as Are You the One? 3, Rivals III, Invasion of the Champions, Dirty 30, Final Reckoning, War of the Worlds, Spies, and Lies & Allies.

How old is Amanda Garcia, one of the contestants on The Challenge USA?

Originally from Westminister, Colorado, Amanda Garcia is 30 years old. She has over 100k followers on her Instagram account. As a result of her appearances on shows, she is quite known for making enemies and having a competitive nature.

During her time on these shows, she also took nursing school, and along with the degree, she also holds a nursing license and works as a trauma nurse. She also has a son named Avonni Anthony, and there isn't much information about her partner.

Even at the time that the pandemic was happening, she was working to take care of her child along with the shows. According to Distractify, she described those days as follows:

“I was on the frontline, you know, risking my family. It’s just been really hard to do it on my own. I know that money can’t buy happiness, but it’ll help me spend more time with my son. It’ll help me give him the life that I think he deserves."

The show, The Challenge USA season 2, will also feature the following cast members in addition to Amanda Garcia:

Wes Bergman John Amadeus "Johnny Bananas" Devenanzio Paulie Calafiore Cassidy Clark Luis Colon Chanelle Howell Tori Deal Michele Fitzgerald Amanda Garcia Monte Taylor Dusty Harris Ameerah Jones Alyssa Lopez Jonna Stephens Josh Martinez Tiffany Mitchell Sebastian Noel Michaela Bradshaw Alyssa Snider Faysal Shafaat Chris Underwood Cory Wharton Desi Williams

As well as this, make sure to watch The Challenge USA season 2 on CBS on August 10, 2023, at 10 p.m. ET.