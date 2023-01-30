Which nursing schools have shut down in Florida? Multi-million-dollar fake diploma scheme explained as 25 get arrested

Three South Florida nursing schools have been accused by Department of Justice prosecutors of selling 7,600 fake diplomas that allowed students to skip thousands of hours of clinical training.

The involved schools, namely the Siena College in Lauderhill, the Palm Beach School of Nursing in West Palm Beach, and the Sacred Heart International Institute in West Palm Beach, have been shut down.

Markenzy Lapointe, the U.S. Attorney for South Florida, called the actions of those involved "deplorable" and stated:

"A fraud scheme like this erodes public trust in our health care system."

Twenty-five defendants, including school directors and diploma recipients, were charged with participating in a wire fraud scheme and could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Florida schools sold bogus diplomas for roughly $15,000 each, making over $100 million between 2016 and 2021

The FBI and Health and Human Services' Office of the Inspector General, who worked on the investigation, dubbed it "Operation Nightingale" after Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing.

Recently unsealed court documents revealed that the three Florida-based schools prepared and sold fake transcripts in addition to selling diplomas.

Fake diplomas and transcripts allowed potential nursing candidates to sit for the national nursing board exam. Passing the exam allowed them to obtain licenses as registered nurses (RNs), licensed practical nurses (LPNs), and vocational nurses (VNs) and apply for jobs as nurses in various states.

Of the 7,600 candidates, around 2,400 were cleared for the board exam in New York. Nurses certified in New York can practice in many other states. Many of the nurses went to work at facilities in Ohio, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Georgia, Maryland, and Tennessee.

Fake Diplomas (Image via YouTube/NBC News)

Among the people who were charged were New Jersey residents Stanton Witherspoon and Alfred Sellu and New York resident Rene Bernadel. The three "solicited and recruited" potential people seeking credentials for their nursing licenses.

They then worked with Eunide Sanon at Siena College, Charles Etienne of the Sacred Heart International Institute, and Johanah Napolean of the Palm Beach School of Nursing to create and distribute fraudulent credentials. Additionally, school employees at these Florida schools, Gail Russ, Cheryl Stanley, Krystal Lopez, and Ricky Riley, were also involved.

In a statement, American Nursing Association President Jennifer Mensik Kennedy explained that the "coordinated conspiracy" was "disturbing" and "deeply unsettling." She added that there is no shortcut to learning and that it is a "highly specialized and ethical profession" that requires long hours of education and training, which cannot be achieved overnight.

Markenzy Lapointe, a U.S. attorney in South Florida, stated:

"Not only is this a public safety concern, but it also tarnishes the reputation of nurses who actually complete the demanding clinical and coursework required to obtain their professional licenses and employment."

Special Agent in Charge Omar Pérez Aybar explained that selling fake diplomas and transcripts to "unqualified individuals" could "potentially endanger the health and safety of patients" and "insult the honorable profession of nursing." However, investigators haven't found any nurses that have harmed the patients.

Federal officials explained that many would lose their certification but wouldn't be criminally charged.

