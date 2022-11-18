Martina Navratilova is arguably the most outspoken name in the tennis world. It's due to her fearlessness that she regularly calls out injustices happening anywhere around the world, regardless of how powerful the authorities might be.

The former World No. 1 has been critical of the new Twitter CEO, Elon Musk, for his controversial remarks over the last few days. In the latest development, after a crowd-sourced investigative Twitter account called Capitol Hunters accused Musk of lying about his educational qualifications and his immigration, Navratilova once again slammed the world's richest man, calling him a "lying liar."

"Lying liar who lies about the lies... ok," Martina Navratilova tweeted.

On Thursday, Capitol Hunters put out a thread with more than 30 tweets that included numerous documents, interviews, public records, and lawsuit filings. Countless highlighted portions of these documents suggested that Musk lied about his degree in physics from the University of Pennsylvania and that he was an illegal immigrant in the United States.

"Someone has to say it: Elon Musk has lied for 27 years about his credentials. He does not have a BS in Physics, or any technical field. Did not get into a PhD program. Dropped out in 1995 & was illegal. Later, investors quietly arranged a diploma - but not in science," Capitol Hunters' first tweet read.

One of the following tweets appealed to the official Twitter Safety account to take note of the evidence that the Capitol Hunters had produced. The challengers used one of Musk's recent tweets to claim that they were engaging in citizen journalism.

"@twittersafety (if anyone’s left): this thread describes public evidence about a public figure; it’s not a violation. It’s citizen journalism. Also remember the “Streisand Effect”: suspending this account would make the story go bigger. I would go public. It would be news," the investigative account wrote.

Martina Navratilova criticized Elon Musk's call to remove blue tickmarks from Twitter

Martina Navratilova stated she didn't care about the blue tick after Elon Musk announced monthly charges

Elon Musk acquired Twitter on October 27, 2022. Apart from changing top management, the billionaire suggested a few changes to the social media platform. He stated that in the coming months, the verification checkmarks will be removed.

"Far too many corrupt legacy Blue “verification” checkmarks exist, so no choice but to remove legacy Blue in coming months," revealed Musk.

To this, 18-time Grand Slam champion Martina Navratilova responded by implying that Musk was hellbent on destroying Twitter.

"It’s called How to ruin a good thing as fast as is humanly possible," Navratilova tweeted.

